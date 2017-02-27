Body identified as missing woman

Staff report

Lincolnton Police Department officers have confirmed that the “badly decomposed body” found in a wooded area off of Hollis Henderson Road was a woman who was reported missing in 2015.

Officers said Patricia Linn Loveless was reported missing in March 2015. A public works crew with the City of Lincolnton discovered her body on Feb. 22 while working on a sewer line.

Loveless’s remains were identified at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

Officers said Loveless had been known to walk down East Main Street and North Generals Boulevard prior to her death.

Members of the Lincolnton Police Department and the Lincoln County Special Operations Land/Water Search and Rescue team conducted numerous searches throughout 2015 for Loveless, according to a press release from police.

The pathologist identified Loveless’s remains by using medical records and prior x-rays. Officers said items recovered at the scene also match items purchased by Loveless the day she disappeared.

The cause of death has not been determined but officers said there is no evidence of foul play.

