Nine facing felony drug charges

Staff report

Eight people were arrested on felony drug charges on Wednesday and Thursday by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said one person is still at-large following the arrests, which were the result of investigations into the sale of methamphetamine and prescription drugs in Lincoln County.

Teresa Louise Dellinger, 46, of 1043 Cedar Grove Church Road in Vale, was charged with one felony count each of possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances. She was issued a $25,000 secured bond.

Megan Elizabeth Campos, 35, of 1043 Cedar Grove Church Road in Vale, was charged with two felony counts each of sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance. She was issued a $20,000 secured bond.

Jerry Norman Vancise Jr., 40, of 1043 Cedar Grove Church Road in Vale, was charged with one felony count each of sell and deliver a schedule IV controlled substance and possession with intent to sell a schedule IV controlled substance. He was issued a $20,000 secured bond.

William Elton Patterson, 46, of 1338 Clarence Beam Road in Cherryville, was charged with three felony counts each of sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances. He was jailed without bond.

Charlie Mack Jolly III, 33, of 1721 Broadcast Street in Gastonia, was charged with two felony counts each of sell and deliver methamphetamine and possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance and one felony count of conspiracy to sell methamphetamine. He was issued a $25,000 secured bond and was arrested in Gaston County.

Ellis Shane Shuler, 37, of Willow Street in Gastonia, was charged with one felony count each of sell and deliver methamphetamine, conspiracy to sell methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell a counterfeit controlled substance. He was arrested in Gaston County and issued a $40,000 secured bond.

Michele Lee Vance, 30, of 6805 Holly Hawk Court in Cherryville, was charged with one felony count of possession of a schedule II controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was issued a $7,000 secured bond.

Joshua Thomas Carpenter, 26, 1043 Cedar Grove Church Road in Vale, was charged with one felony count of possession of methamphetamine. He received a $5,000 secured bond.

Courtney Marie Helms, 31, formerly of East Highway 27 in Lincolnton, has been charged with one felony count each of conspiracy to sell methamphetamine and conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine. She has not been apprehended.

Image courtesy of Courtesy of LCSO