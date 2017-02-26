Wolves fall to North Surry, end season

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

Coming into Saturday night’s third-round 2A state playoff game, Lincolnton had been on a roll. The Wolves were winners of sixteen straight games, including winning the Southern District-7 2A outright and winning the conference tournament in dramatic fashion.

But Lincolnton had not seen a team like North Surry. The Greyhounds, starting five seniors, applied relentless pressure throughout the contest and shot around 75% from the field in the first half on their way to a dominating 94-60 win that ended the Wolves season.

After a brief 2-1 Lincolnton lead to open the game, North Surry went on a 21-5 run to get the lead to double figures, and the Wolves would never get their deficit under 10 points again.

The Greyhounds opened up a 20-point lead by the end of the opening period, and led 55-33 at the half on the shooting of Catawba College commit Carter Phillips and Kendal Tucker.

North Surry continued to pour it on in the second half, building a 78-46 advantage after three quarters, and cruising to the 34-point victory that sends them into the fourth round on Tuesday night when they’ll host Shelby.

Sage Surratt, who was double and triple teamed when he had the ball, led the Wolves with 28 points in the final game of his career. The senior finished his career with 2,951 points, second on the all-time list in North Carolina. Surratt trails only JamesOn Curry, who scored 3,307 career points at Eastern Alamance in the early 2000’s.

Surratt scored 936 points this season, which ties him for sixth all-time for most points in a season. Darius McGhee of Roxboro Community School tops the list, scoring 1,057 points just last season.

Langdon Givens, also playing in his final game, was the only other Lincolnton player in double figures with 10 points.

Phillips led the way for the Greyhounds with 33 points, followed by Tucker’s 21. Point guard Mason Hawks, who is headed to Lenoir-Rhyne, added 19 for North Surry and Casey Hull had 15. Phillips, Tucker and Hawks are all four-year starters for head coach Kevin King.

“I knew early on when I saw Tucker and how athletic he was, that it would be tough,” said Lincolnton head coach Bob Cowie. “They outathleted us at every position.”

The Wolves finish the season 25-2. The 25 wins are the most in school history.

“We can’t let the disappointment from this particular game diminish what we did all year,” Cowie said. “A lot of people thought it was easy, but it wasn’t easy. It (credit) goes to our assistant coaches and players for doing just a great job.”

North Surry, now 25-4 on the season, will host Shelby tomorrow night. The Golden Lions eliminated the Greyhounds last year in the third round.

North Surry 32 23 23 16 – 94

Lincolnton 12 21 13 14 – 60

North Surry: Carter Phillips 33, Kendall Tucker 21, Mason Hawks 19, Casey Hull 15, Simmons 2, Chandler 2, Harrison 2. Lincolnton: Sage Surratt 28, Langdon Givens 10, Cowie 8, Robinson 4, Sherrill 4, Harris 4, Diaz 2.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard / LTN