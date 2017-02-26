Eagles defeat West Montgomery, advance to regional semifinals

JACK FLAGLER

Special to the LTN

DENVER – Lincoln Charter is a pretty tough team to beat even when center Jehlon Johnson isn’t playing well. When the big man is rolling, the Eagles look like a state championship contender.

At halftime of Saturday night’s NCHSAA 1A third-round game, Lincoln Charter was leading West Montgomery by nine, but coach Brad Gabriel felt like the Eagles weren’t at the top of the game. So he told his players to feed the big man in the paint.

“I got into our guys at halftime, because I felt like (Jehlon) should have been and could have been dominant. And in the second half we kind of made an effort to go to him a little bit more,” Gabriel said.

Sure enough, the effort to feed the post led to Lincoln Charter running away with the game. Johnson scored six straight points inside to open the fourth quarter, junior guard Kody Shubert found his shooting touch, and sophomore Levontae Knox put defenders on their heels darting to the paint.

Lincoln Charter turned a single-digit game into a rout, walking away with a 78-53 victory to set up a road trip to Winston-Salem Prep Tuesday in the 1A regional semifinal.

Johnson finished the game with 16 points and 15 boards, shooting 8-for-10 from the field. It was his fifth straight double-double, and in that stretch he’s averaged 14.4 points and 13.4 rebounds.

The junior center said it’s a challenge to be aggressive with so many scorers surrounding him on the floor, but a couple early touches in the post go a long way to getting him in a zone.

“Once I get the ball in my hands I get the feel for the game, that gets me going, playing how I like to play and getting me into it,” Johnson said.

The Eagles made ten 3-pointers on 28 attempts, slightly under their season average of 40 percent from deep, including a pair from Shubert to open the third quarter after the junior leading scorer started the game cold.

“Kody didn’t play well either in the first half. We said to him, ‘Let it loose and get going.’ When he’s hitting and Jehlon’s inside we’re pretty tough,” Gabriel said.

Shubert ended up with 19 points, six assists and five steals. Jaivius Morrison led West Montgomery with 25, while Jerome Stanback was also in double figures with 11. The Warriors finished the season 18-9, their best season in years.

Winston-Salem Prep defeated Community School of Davidson 88-50 Saturday night. The Phoenix beat Lincoln Charter in the 1A West regional on a buzzer-beater last year, and ultimately fell in the state championship game to Voyager Academy of Durham.

Lincoln Charter 16 21 23 18 – 78

West Montgomery 8 18 15 12 – 53

Lincoln Charter: Kody Shubert 19, Jehlon Johnson 16, Levontae Knox 15, Gabriel 8, Holm 8, England 6, Wilson 4, Mayfield, Collonia, Stewart, Martin.

West Montgomery: Jaivius Morrison 28, Jerome Stanback 11, Leake 6, Clausell 3.

Image courtesy of Jack Flagler / Special to the LTN