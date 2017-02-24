Wolves outlast Mustangs

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

The game might not have had the dramatic ending that the SD-7 championship at CVCC did just six days ago, but it still had all of the things that you expect to see when two rivals step on the court.

After East Lincoln had clawed their way back from a twelve-point first-half deficit to take a 33-32 lead at the 3:57 mark in the third quarter, it was Lincolnton that pulled away down the stretch and secured a 67-59 second-round playoff win.

Following a Sidney Dollar bucket that gave the Mustangs a 2-0 lead to start the game, the Wolves reeled off 12 straight points to build a ten-point margin, and led 16-6 at the end of the opening period.

But behind Cameron Dollar’s 11 second-quarter points, East Lincoln trimmed the Lincolnton lead to four by the end of the half.

And the Mustangs kept coming at the Wolves after the break. Playing without Coleson Leach, the team’s second leading scorer, East Lincoln took the lead midway through the third period on a couple baskets by Dollar.

But with the Wolves trailing 38-36, freshman Kris Robinson connected on back-to-back three-pointers that would give Lincolnton the lead for good.

In fact, the Wolves went on a 10-0 run that pushed their lead to 46-38, before the Mustangs scored to end the quarter.

In the fourth period, the teams traded baskets back and forth. East Lincoln managed to get the score to 55-50 down the stretch, but Lincolnton got some key steals in the game’s final minutes and knocked down 10 of 15 free throws in the final quarter to come away with an 8-point win.

“You’ve got to stick with what you’re doing,” said Lincolnton head coach Bob Cowie following his team’s win. “They are a difficult team to guard with so many sets. Tonight we did a good job trying to stop some of their sets.”

Sage Surratt led the Wolves with 31 points, including 11 in the final quarter with the game on the line. “I told him (Surratt) that they (East Lincoln) would love to end his basketball season here tonight,” Cowie said. “He assured me that he wouldn’t let that happen.”

Robinson had 13 for Lincolnton, including 3 key three-pointers in the third period with the lead changing hands. Yung Sherrill added 10 for the Wolves.

Cameron Dollar led the Mustangs with a game-high 42 points, including 28 in the second half with Leach on the bench with a concussion. “What an incredible season for Cameron Dollar,” said East Lincoln head coach Chip Ashley following his team’s season-ending loss. “It really hurts to play without your second leading scorer who runs the offense,” Ashley said.

Lincolnton (25-1) advances to the third round of the 2A state playoffs, and will host North Surry Saturday night at 7 p.m. North Surry defeated Randleman 84-68 on Thursday.

The Mustangs end the season with a record of 19-9.

East Lincoln 6 20 14 19 – 59

Lincolnton 16 14 16 21 – 67

East Lincoln: Cameron Dollar 42, S. Dollar 7, Leach 6, Horne 3, Bean 1. Lincolnton: Sage Surratt 31, Kris Robinson 13, Yung Sherrill 10, Cowie 6, Givens 5, Harris 2.

Image courtesy of Nic Baxter / Special to the LTN