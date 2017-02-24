Our View: The HB2 ‘fix’ that isn’t

State legislators have painted themselves into a corner in the debate over the future of HB2, to the point that even a recently proposed bipartisan “compromise” bill to repeal the law won’t satisfy either critics or supporters of placing bathroom restrictions on transgender people.

HB2, the law that mandates that transgender people use the restroom that corresponds to the sex listed on their birth certificate, in addition to limiting other nondiscrimination provisions related to gender identity, has damaged North Carolina’s reputation among progressives and has cost the state and businesses millions of dollars in lost revenue from canceled sporting events, business expansions and conferences.

To Republican supporters of HB2 in the state legislature, none of that matters. They’ve said, in defending HB2, that the law is all about safety — that it’s the only thing keeping sexual predators out of women’s restrooms. Setting aside the total lack of evidence that transgender individuals are the perpetrators, rather than the victims, of sexual violence, Republican legislators simply cannot back down from the core provisions of HB2. To do so would be to admit that the law was more about regulating a lifestyle that they find distasteful than it was about actually keeping women safe.

A bill sponsored by Henderson County Republican Rep. Chuck McGrady and filed on Wednesday would repeal HB2, “limit the ability of local governments to pass nondiscrimination ordinance,” according to the Raleigh News & Observer, and would stop cities and towns from regulating private bathrooms. McGrady’s bill “includes a statewide nondiscrimination law that would ban discrimination on the basis of ‘race, sex, national origin, citizenship, religion, age, veteran status, genetic information, pregnancy, handicap or disability,’” but doesn’t include sexual orientation or gender identity as protected classes.

Whether that’s good enough to get North Carolina back into the good graces of the NCAA, the NBA, the state of California and anyone else that had a collective freak-out over HB2 remains to be seen. But what’s undeniable is that, for many Republican legislators, going back to their heavily Republican districts and explaining why they voted to repeal a law to “keep men out of women’s restrooms” will be a tough sell. And without the political will to repeal HB2, or any other law that can be construed as codifying discrimination, this debate will not end.