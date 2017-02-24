Roundup

Thursday

Basketball

Girls

Maiden 61, Lincolnton 54

The Lady Wolves fell behind 21-12 after the first quarter, and 37-17 at the half. But the Lincolnton girls rallied in the third quarter, outscoring Maiden 24-2 behind the three-point shooting of Hundley Rhyne. But the Lady Blue Devils held off the Lady Wolves down the stretch for the 61-52 second round playoff victory. Mica Dyson led Lincolnton with 24 points, and Rhyne added 15 on 5 three-point baskets. Grace Canella had 35 points for Maiden, who will travel to Smoky Mountain on Saturday. The Lady Wolves season comes to an end.

Lincolnton 12 5 24 13 – 54

Maiden 21 16 2 21 – 61

Lincolnton: Mica Dyson 24, Hundley Rhyne 15, Smith 6, A. Rhyne 4, Finger 3, Bryant 3. Maiden: Grace Canella 35, Herman 8, Beard 8, Setzer 4, Byrd 2, Laxton 2, Buff 2.

Mount Airy 68, Lincoln Charter 25

The Lady Eagles season came to an end with a a road loss at Mount Airy. Kali Snider had 12 points and Jasmine Campbell added 7 for Lincoln Charter. Mount Airy will host Atkins on Saturday.

Lincoln Charter 5 6 8 6 – 25

Mount Airy 33 12 19 4 – 68

2A Boys

North Surry 84, Randleman 68

Shelby 69, Thomasville 65

Lake Norman Charter 71, Wheatmore 46

C.D. Owen 60, West Caldwell 52

Forest Hills 81, Salisbury 79

High Point-Andrews 50, Wilkes Central 42

East Rutherford 67, Hunter Huss 50

1A Boys

West Montgomery 68, Cherokee 67

Community School of Davidson 81, Queen’s Grant 66

Winston-Salem Prep 95, Rosman 55

Mount Airy 65, Pine Lake Prep 46

3A Boys

South Point 60, Crest 52

Freedom 73, Piedmont 70

Hickory 57, Fred T. Foard 40

North Henderson 73, Erwin 69

Kings Mountain 79, Hickory Ridge 69

Cox Mill 73, West Rowan 50