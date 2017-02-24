Thursday
Maiden 61, Lincolnton 54
The Lady Wolves fell behind 21-12 after the first quarter, and 37-17 at the half. But the Lincolnton girls rallied in the third quarter, outscoring Maiden 24-2 behind the three-point shooting of Hundley Rhyne. But the Lady Blue Devils held off the Lady Wolves down the stretch for the 61-52 second round playoff victory. Mica Dyson led Lincolnton with 24 points, and Rhyne added 15 on 5 three-point baskets. Grace Canella had 35 points for Maiden, who will travel to Smoky Mountain on Saturday. The Lady Wolves season comes to an end.
Lincolnton 12 5 24 13 – 54
Maiden 21 16 2 21 – 61
Lincolnton: Mica Dyson 24, Hundley Rhyne 15, Smith 6, A. Rhyne 4, Finger 3, Bryant 3. Maiden: Grace Canella 35, Herman 8, Beard 8, Setzer 4, Byrd 2, Laxton 2, Buff 2.
Mount Airy 68, Lincoln Charter 25
The Lady Eagles season came to an end with a a road loss at Mount Airy. Kali Snider had 12 points and Jasmine Campbell added 7 for Lincoln Charter. Mount Airy will host Atkins on Saturday.
2A Boys
North Surry 84, Randleman 68
Shelby 69, Thomasville 65
Lake Norman Charter 71, Wheatmore 46
C.D. Owen 60, West Caldwell 52
Forest Hills 81, Salisbury 79
High Point-Andrews 50, Wilkes Central 42
East Rutherford 67, Hunter Huss 50
1A Boys
West Montgomery 68, Cherokee 67
Community School of Davidson 81, Queen’s Grant 66
Winston-Salem Prep 95, Rosman 55
Mount Airy 65, Pine Lake Prep 46
3A Boys
South Point 60, Crest 52
Freedom 73, Piedmont 70
Hickory 57, Fred T. Foard 40
North Henderson 73, Erwin 69
Kings Mountain 79, Hickory Ridge 69
Cox Mill 73, West Rowan 50
