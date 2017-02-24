Obituaries — 2-24-17

Floyd Deaton Cloninger

STANLEY — Floyd Deaton Cloninger, 76, passed away on February 22, 2017.

He was born January 7, 1941 in Stanley, son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Oscar D. Cloninger, Sr. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers Grady, Ray, and Fred Cloninger; and sisters Peggy Cloninger and Mary Fisher.

Floyd was a lifetime member of Christ’s Lutheran Church in Stanley. He graduated in 1959 from Stanley High School and completed his education at the North Carolina Vocational Textile School, Belmont. Floyd retired in 2006 from Belding Hausman Inc. / JP Stevens in Boger City after 47 years of service.

Floyd is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda Robinson Cloninger; two daughters, Carla Oakes and husband Robbie of Gastonia and Susan Philbeck and husband Kelly of Stanley; five grandchildren Garrett, Braden, and Ashlyn Oakes and Caroline and Carson Philbeck. Additionally, he is survived by two sisters Martha Dean Lineberger and Ruth Hopkins; and two brothers Mack Cloninger and Oscar D. Cloninger, Jr.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Sunday, February 26, 2017 at Christ’s Lutheran Church in Stanley, followed immediately by the funeral service at 3:30 p.m. at the same location. Interment will be at Lutheran Chapel Church Cemetery in Gastonia.

Memorials may be made to Christ’s Lutheran Church, 203 S. Main St, Stanley, NC 28164.

Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mt. Holly is serving the Cloninger family.

James Stephen “Jimmy” Allen

James Stephen “Jimmy” Allen, age 72, of Enola Road in Morganton, died on Tuesday, February 21, 2017.

His funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 26, 2017, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Hinkle Rayfield officiating. Burial will follow in the Hephzibah Presbyterian Church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Jimmy was born October 15, 1944, in Lincoln County, to the late James Pinkney and Helen Gragg Allen.

He is survived by two brothers, Bennett Allen and David Allen, and wife Sharon, all of Cherryville; and two sisters, Sabrina Taylor and Lisa Reynolds, both of Crouse.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center, 300 Enola Road, Morganton, NC 28655.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Allen family.

Mamie Hoopaugh Smith

Mamie Hoopaugh Smith, 90, of Cherryville died February 21, 2017.

Visitation will be from 12:45 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. on February 25, 2017 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on February 25, 2017 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Burial will be at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Earl.

Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the Smith family.

David Lail Matthews

David Lail Matthews, 67, of Taylorsville died February 19, 2017.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on February 25, 2017 at from noon until 2 p.m. at North Newton Baptist Church in Newton with military honors.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Smith family.

Jerry Allen Sigmon

Jerry Allen Sigmon, 79, of Conover died February 20, 2017.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held February 24, 2017 at 2 p.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Conover. The family will receive friends on February 24, 2017 from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Sigmon family.

George Washington Campbell III

George Washington Campbell III, 67, of Hickory died on February 22, 2017.

A Celebration of life will be planned at a later date.

The Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Campbell family.

Barton Edward Nixon

Barton Edward Nixon, 39, of Denver died on February 20, 2017.

Funeral Services will be held on February 27, 2017 at Morrows Chapel United Methodist Church in Mooresville at 2:30 p.m. with family visitation 30 minutes prior services.

H. Bryant, A. E. Grier & Sons Funeral Home of Mooresville is serving the Nixon family.

Harold W. Ramseur

Harold W. Ramseur, 89, of Maiden died on February 21, 2017.

Funeral Service will be held on February 25 at 2 p.m., at Maiden Chapel Baptist Church in Maiden. Visitation for family and friends will be from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service. The body will lie in state from noon until 2 p.m. Interment will follow service at Maiden Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors.

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Gastonia is serving the Ramseur family.

Cortney Elizabeth Dover

Cortney Elizabeth Dover, 24, of Cherryville died on February 22, 2017.

Memorial Service will be held on February 25, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services. Burial will be private. Family will receive friends prior to the service from noon until 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home.

Carpenter-Porter Funeral and Cremation Services of Cherryville is serving the Dover family.

Ernest Foster

Ernest Foster, 85, of Iron Station died on February 23, 2017.

Funeral arrangements will be announced by Ebony & White’s Funeral Service.

Cecil ‘Mitch’ Ray Mitcham

Cecil “Mitch” Ray Mitcham of Newton died on February 19, 2017.

A memorial service will be held on February 25, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Meadow Ridge Baptist Church in Maiden with military honors to follow. The family will receive friends on February 25, 2017 from noon until 1:45 p.m. at Meadow Ridge Baptist Church.

The Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Mitcham family.