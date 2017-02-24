Eagles roll over Mountain Island Charter

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Lincoln Charter Eagles soared past the Raptors from Mountain Island Charter to capture a convincing 76-49 victory in the second round of the 1A state playoffs on Thursday night.

The Eagles showcased a balanced offensive attack with all five starters scoring in double figures led by big-man Jehlon Johnson who dominated the undersized Raptors in the paint. Johnson posted yet another double-double with 16 points on 7-for-9 shooting from the floor and a game-high 14 rebounds.

Junior London England added 15 points and dished out seven assists in the victory. Kody Shubert chipped in with 13 points, including a trio of three-pointers, and Jackson Gabriel finished with 12 points. Do-it-all wingman Levontae Knox stuffed the stat sheet with 11 points, 10 boards and seven assists.

Lincoln Charter raced out to an early 9-0 lead sparked by an alley-oop from Shubert to England on the opening possession of the game. The Eagles opened the game in a zone defense that perplexed the Raptors for much of the night. Mountain Island Charter fell into the trap, settling for deep three-point attempts early and often as the Eagles built a 20-11 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Raptors scored the first bucket of the second quarter to cut the deficit to seven points, but that’s as close as the game would get. Mountain Island Charter failed to score a single point for the remaining seven minutes of the first half as Lincoln Charter closed the second quarter with a 21-0 scoring run to take a commanding 41-13 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Mountain Island Charter showed tremendous heart in the second half, although the game was already well in hand. Shaddai Boots, who led the way for the Raptors with 12 points in a losing effort, shook off an ice cold first half as Mountain Island Charter outscored the Eagles 20-15 in the third quarter. C.J. Stephens found the sweet spot in the Lincoln Charter zone and knocked down a number of mid-range jumpers while Eric Gallman checked in off the bench and buried a pair of triples.

The lone highlight of the fourth quarter came when Knox soared above the competition for a thunderous putback dunk as Lincoln Charter coasted to a 27-point victory. Head coach Bradley Gabriel cleared his bench late in the fourth quarter and he was rewarded with buckets from Bryce Wilson, Jeremy Collonia and Cory Martin.

With the win, Lincoln Charter advances to the third round of the 1A state playoffs where they will host the West Montgomery Warriors on Saturday night at 7 p.m.

Mtn. Island Char. 11 2 20 16 – 49

Lincoln Charter 20 21 15 20 – 76

Mountain Island Charter: Shaddai Boots 12, Thomas 9, Stephens 9, Avinger 8, Gallman 6, Washington 3, Dunn 2.

Lincoln Charter: Jehlon Johnson 16, London England 15, Kody Shubert 13, Jackson Gabriel 12, Levontae Knox 11, Wilson 4, Mayfield 2, Collonia 2, Martin 2.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard / LTN