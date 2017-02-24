Criminal Charges — 2-24-17
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Joshua Dominque Parker, 24, of 4473 Highway 73 in Iron Station was charged on Feb. 17 with one count each of possession of control substance schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony breaking and entering building, felony larceny, and safecracking. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
- Dustin Allen Moore, 42, of 4266 Majesty Ct. in Lincolnton was charged on Feb. 17 with two counts of failure to appear. A $40,000 secured bond was set.
- James Thomas Edward Wilkie, 25, of 5216 Antler Dr. in Iron Station was charged on Feb. 17 with one count each of no operator license and failure to obey officer or traffic control officer.
- Karina Lynn Miscichowski, 23, of 7894 Adeline Ln. in Sherrills ford was charged on Feb. 17 with one count each of possession of control substance schedule I, possession of control substance schedule II, possession of control substance schedule IV, and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $15,000 secured bond was set.
- Star Merideth Sheree, 20, of 7670 Hickory Creek Dr. in Denver was charged on Feb. 17 with one count of simple assault and battery or affray.
- Michael Wayne Hurt, 54, of 1622 Crossland Ln. in Iron Station was charged on Feb. 17 with one count of domestic criminal trespassing.
- Saduchess Shana Cole, 25, of 7210 Fox Point Dr. in Charlotte was charged on Feb. 17 with one count of failure to appear. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Hector Manuel Chavez, 32, of 350 Oak Grove Park Rd. in Dallas was charged on Feb. 17 with one count of altering or forging certificate registration application.
- Gregory Tyler Gurganious, 23, of 1679 Roseland Dr. in Lincolnton was charged on Feb. 17 with one count of harassing phone call.
- Sandra Clark Hastings, 44, of 201 Engle St. in Cherryville was charged on Feb. 18 with one count of failure to comply. A $372 cash bond was set.
- Thomas Everett Carroll, 41, of 1955 Cabin Ln. in Stanley was charged on Feb. 18 with one count each of assault by strangulation, assault on a female by male over 18 years of age, and injury to personal property.
- Joshua Alan Snodgrass, 40, of 3553 Sebastian Way in Crouse was charged on Feb. 18 with one count of simple assault and battery or affray.
- Christopher Dailey, 23, of 326 Cora Rd. in Cookeville, Tenn. was charged on Feb. 18 with one count of failure to appear.
- Dustin Phillip Spears, 27, of 2602 Carriage Ln. in Lincolnton was charged on Feb. 18 with one count of fugitive from justice. A $9,500 bond was set.
- Jason Nathaniel Carr, 37, of 6537 White oak Farm Rd. in Cherryville was charged on Feb. 18 with one count of violating 50B order.
- Anthony Thomas Griffa, 24, of 2525 Pineview Ln. G in Gastonia was charged on Feb. 18 with one count each of probation violation and contributing to the delinquency and neglect by parents. A $20,000 secured bond was set.
- Melissa Elaine Marie Leonard, 22, of 3120 Frank Cline Rd. in Vale was charged on Feb. 18 with one count of larceny.
- Stephanie Owens Digh, 37, of 819 Requa in Cherryville was charged on Feb. 18 with one count of worthless check.
- Jimi Chalee Harkey, 29, of 7497 Palmtree Dr. in Vale was charged on Feb. 19 with one count of compulsory attendance law violation.
- Jessica Michelle Cox, 27, of 1701 Furman in Kannapolis was charged on Feb. 19 with one count each of displaying fictitious registration plate, possession of control substance schedule IV, driving while license revoked, and possession of drug equipment or paraphernalia.
- Katrina Smith Cash, 40, of 2371 Sweet Pea Ln. in Lincolnton was charged on Feb. 19 with one of simple assault and battery or affray.
- Joseph Benjamin Gleen, 29, of 1006 Bar Lane in Cherryville was charged on Feb. 20 with one count of driving while license suspended or revoked. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Justin Andrew Becker, 26, of 176 Hoffman Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Feb. 20 with one count each of resisting, delaying or obstructing public officer and second degree trespassing. A $1,500 cash bond was set.
