Around Town — 2-24-17

FRIDAY

Senior Games

The Lincoln County Senior Games registration will continue through Mar. 3. Registration is only $10 and includes t-shirt and all events except golf and bowling which have an additional fee. For more information on how to receive a registration packet call Drew at (704) 748-1518.

BBQ

The Saint James A.M.E. Zion Church, located at 501 D. Avenue in Maiden will host a BBQ meal from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Meal includes barbecue, slaw, baked beans, potato wedges, desserts and drinks. Cost is $10. For more information please call (828) 994-1149.

SATURDAY

BBQ

The Saint James A.M.E. Zion Church, located at 501 D. Avenue in Maiden will host a BBQ meal from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Meal includes barbecue, slaw, baked beans, potato wedges, desserts and drinks. Cost is $10. For more information please call (828) 994-1149.

Concert

The Lowesville Gospel Concert will feature The Griggs, a bluegrass band at Living Word Ministries, located at 1062 Hwy. 16 S. in Lowesville. A freewill offering will be received. For more information contact Carroll Cooke at (704) 618-9762.

Chicken pie and dumplings

The United Methodist Women of First United Methodist Church, located at 303 N. Main Ave.in Maiden will host a chicken pie and dumpling supper from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Plates are available for dine in or carry out. Cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under. For more information call (828) 428-8739.

Country breakfast

Daniels Lutheran Church, located at 3170 Reepsville Rd. in Lincolnton, will host a country breakfast from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. A $7 donation is suggested to benefit the church building fund.

Yard Sale

Daystar Church, located at 115 Industrial Park Rd. in Lincolnton will host a rain or shine yard sale from 8 a.m. until noon.

SUNDAY

Auditions

The Lincoln Cultural Center, located on 403 E. Main St. will host auditions for “Thunder Over Carolina” at 7 p.m. 43 roles are available in this historical play about Lincoln County’s Resident War fought in 1780.

Chicken Pie Lunch

Crowell Memorial UMC, located at 4018 Killian Rd. in Lincolnton will host a Chicken Pie plate fundraiser from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Cost is adults $8 and children $4. Eat in or carry out is available. For more information please call (704) 735-8889.

Black History program

New Providence Full Gospel Church, located at 947 George Brown Rd. in Crouse will host a Black History program at 3 p.m. Speaker will be Rev. Hazelene Ford from St. James AME Zion Church in Maiden.

Community luncheon

Boger City United Methodist Church, located at 2320 E. Main St. in Lincolnton will host a community luncheon from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Menu includes teriyaki chicken, meat loaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, deviled eggs, desserts and iced tea. An $8 donation is requested per person.

Rose Society

The Cleveland Lincoln County Rose Society will meet at 2:30 p.m. at the Cleveland County Cooperative Extension Service Office, located at 130 S. Post Rd. in Shelby next to Food Lion. Door prizes and refreshments will be served. Visitors and new members are welcome.

MONDAY

Auditions

The Lincoln Cultural Center, located on 403 E. Main St. will host auditions for “Thunder Over Carolina” at 7 p.m. 43 roles are available in this historical play about Lincoln County’s Resident War fought in 1780.