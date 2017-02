Woman killed in car crash

Staff report

A 22-year-old Iron Station woman died in a car crash in Catawba County early Wednesday morning.

Troopers said Marissa Billings was killed at around 4:30 a.m. on Slanting Bridge Road, near Highway 150, when her car crossed the centerline and was hit by another vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle was transported to a hospital, but their name and condition have not been released.

Billings was pronounced dead at the scene.