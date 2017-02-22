‘Price is Right’ fundraiser to benefit Coalition Against Child Abuse

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

The “Price is Right” benefit to raise money for the Lincoln County Coalition Against Child Abuse and Child Advocacy Center (LCCACA) is returning for the 11th year to the James W. Warren Citizens Center in Lincolnton. Funds raised from the event help LCCACA to protect children from abuse and neglect of all forms as well as providing intervention and treatment when children become victims.

“The community looks forward every year to ‘coming on down,’” LCCACA executive director Sherry Reinhardt said. “You won’t find more family fun for $10. The games are very true to life.”

This year there will be a golf game where the winner will go home with a golf cart. In the “Plinko” the winner can go home with $1,000.

Prizes include a week-long vacation at a gold star resort at Virginia Beach, a week-long vacation at a condo at Myrtle Beach for up to eight people, furniture from Carolina Furniture Mart, which has been a sponsor for all 11 years, a golf package, tickets to Tweetsie Railroad, Dollywood, the Biltmore House, the Whitewater Center, a football from the Carolina Panthers and many more. There will also be many items available at a silent auction, homemade cakes and local art.

As he has for the past 11 years, Stuart Boyles from Carolina Furniture Mart will play the part of one of “Barker’s Beauties,” as will Rob Fox from First Federal Savings Bank, the event sponsor. Last Year’s Apple Queen and her court will be the “real” Barker’s Beauties.

“We are hoping to exceed last year’s total of a little over $24,000,” Reinhardt said. “These funds are used to fill in gaps for services and also to provide outreach.”

According to Reinhardt, many of the grants received by LCCACA are geared toward victim services, with very few providing the opportunity to reach out to and educate families before they reach the organization’s doors. The organization served more than 180 children last year as a child advocacy center but in Lincoln County there were 1,879 children who were reported to social services as abused or neglected.

“We take these funds and go as far as we can towards prevention,” she said. “They fill an array of services for us.”

The doors of the James W. Warren Citizens Center will open on Saturday at 5 p.m., with the show starting at 6 p.m. Dinner will be available in the café, which will feature homemade hotdogs from Houser Farms, drinks donated by Pepsi of Cherryville and baked goods. Tickets are $10 and available at the door. For more information, visit www.cac-lincolncounty.org.

