Lincolnton Sportsman Club welcomes first female member

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

The Lincolnton Sportsman Club, founded in 1945, recently revised its bylaws to allow female members. The first woman, Lincolnton resident Teresa Caudle, was voted in on Feb. 16.

“I grew up in the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York and was always ice fishing, regular fishing, snowmobiling, hunting and trapping with my family,” Caudle said. “When I moved to North Carolina, except for fishing, that kind of all went away until I met my husband and we got into the Lincolnton Sportsman Club.”

Caudle moved to North Carolina 20 years ago, eight months pregnant with her son. When he was three years old, she started to take him fishing with her. She met her husband, who is a camper mechanic, while she was living in a camper at a campground on a lake.

“I was a single mom and it was a cheaper way of life for me,” she said. “My son loved to fish and I knew I could keep him safe there.”

Her husband became a member of the club about a year and a half ago and Caudle would go with him to the club during workdays to help out and attend other events.

“I started to meet the other members and I told them ‘you know not all girls are girly – some are like me and get their hands dirty,’” she said. “I put my application for membership in a month ago and last Thursday they did a silent vote and the majority said yes.”

Soon Caudle may not be the only female member. Another woman put in her application last week, according to Lincolnton Sportsman Club secretary Danny Ingle.

“We went through the bylaws and discovered that there was nothing in them that said that we couldn’t allow women into the club but we wanted to make it specific so that it didn’t limit the criteria for acceptance,” Lincolnton Sportsman Club president Link Grass said. “On an average whole it was accepted across the board by a higher percentage than what we anticipated.”

The Lincolnton Sportsman Club, which is located on Horseshoe Lake Road in Lincolnton, is known for its work with youth. Once a year, the club has a fishing tournament where more than 100 children are allowed in to fish. They are all given free fishing poles and meals throughout the day and take part in a fishing tournament. The club also gives out scholarships, teaches hunter safety courses and gun safety and hosts a youth shooting club.

“They are trying to keep children advocates so that if they do see a gun lying in somebody’s house, they don’t pick it up and make a mistake,” Caudle said. “They know about safety. I think education is number one.”

The club currently has 92 paying members and 17 lifetime members, according to Ingle, and the annual dues help to pay for these services, as does an annual banquet and auction of donated goods and services, with the proceeds benefiting the club.

There is a stocked pond on the club grounds as well as a shooting range. There is a meeting or banquet room, with the walls lined with game trophies. The club has a full kitchen and an outdoor pavilion and cooking area.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard