Extension agent influenced many through the years

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

David Choate, Lincoln County’s longtime agriculture extension agent, died Sunday at 81.

Choate, an Army veteran and graduate of North Carolina State University, began working in Lincoln County in 1962 as a 4-H agent. He served as an agriculture extension agent in the Cooperative Extension and later became extension chairman.

Chris Heavner, formerly of western Lincoln County, now a pastor at University Lutheran Church in Clemson, South Carolina, said he’s glad his parents took him to his first 4-H meeting where he met Choate, who was the county 4-H agent at the time.

“He saw an opportunity in me that I would have never, ever seen in myself and over the course of the next 10 years of my life he took me to Raleigh, which was a place I never thought I’d see,” Heavner said. “He used to sit on the couch with me and help me do my ‘projects,’ which was what we called them back then. The hours that he’d sit with me were precious. Because of him I had the confidence when I graduated from high school to go on to college.”

Heavner said Choate also took him to places in Lincoln County where he didn’t expect he would have gone otherwise.

“It was a great opportunity for me to learn some of the dynamics of race relations,” he said. “The kids were, like myself, poor, but had the additional situation in life of being black. He helped me to understand why racism was not something to be tolerated in any way, shape or form. Lincoln County is a much difference place now because of all he did.”

Lincoln Theatre Guild president-elect Pete DeGregory knew Choate growing up through his mother, Janice DeGregory, also a former county extension agent.

“He was one of those people that you liked when you first laid eyes on him,” he said. “He was a leader in our community and someone you could go to for assistance if you needed it.”

Eaker’s Nurseries & Tree Farm has been in business in Lincoln County for close to 30 years and may not have been if it were not for Choate’s assistance, according to owner Norris Eaker, who previously was involved in growing strawberries and other vegetable crops.

“We started fooling with the nursery stuff and it was such a new ball game that David almost lived at the nursery for the first year until we got our bearing on things,” Eaker said. “He told me that he ‘might not know the answer but he’d find out pretty quick.’ He’d call Raleigh or send off samples and always get the answer we needed.”

Named Lincoln County Man of the Year in 1974, Choate also received national recognition as one of the 10 outstanding young 4-H agents in the country. He was an active member of the Kiwanis club and a member of Boger City United Methodist Church.

Image courtesy of Contributed