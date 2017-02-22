Commissioners table request for development on Lake Norman

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners approved four rezoning requests and tabled a fifth during a meeting on Monday evening.

Jerry Reese, a Charlotte attorney requesting an amendment to a previously approved residential development on Lake Norman, made some last-minute changes to his updated master plan that caused the commissioners to table their vote on the matter until their March 6 meeting.

Reese presented a plan earlier this month that called for 10 single-family homes and 25 zero-lot-line houses on 11.7 acres of land located on the north side of Graham Road at Captains Way in the Catawba Springs Township. The planning board voted 8-1 to recommend approval despite a lengthy public comment session and concerns raised by Commissioner Martin Oakes about the proposed density of three homes per acre.

In response to Oakes’s density concerns, Reese has reduced the number of zero-lot-line homes from 25 to 19. The development, if approved on March 6, will still feature 10 single-family houses ranging from 2,750-3,250 square feet with a two-car garage attached to each unit.

The board voted unanimously in favor of two requests for sketch plan approval related to a pair of residential developments, including a proposed 13-lot subdivision with approximately 1,300 linear feet of new roadway off of Buffalo Shoals Road in Lincolnton. The other, a 20-lot subdivision with new internal roads to serve the lots, will be located on 20.6 acres of land on the west side of Highway 16 Bypass about 200 feet southeast of Lowesville Lane and about 400 feet southwest of Sifford Road in the Catawba Springs Township.

The board also unanimously approved a motion from freshman Commissioner Anita McCall for the establishment of an ad hoc committee to expedite the county’s goal of operating the state’s first government run, open admission, no-kill animal shelter. A shelter must maintain a live-release rate of 90 percent or above for 12 consecutive months in order to be recognized as no-kill.

McCall will lead the eight-member committee which will also include Lincoln County Animal Services director Hannah Beaver, LCAS advisory board chair Ashley Oliphant, Helping Animals to Survive vice president Matt Anderson and Dr. Kim Mitchell, the contracted veterinarian for the animal shelter. The committee will also feature Jena Healy and Karen Banker, two local women who led the push for a no-kill shelter in 2013. The eighth and final member is Kim Phillips, a long-time volunteer at the only open admission, no-kill animal shelter in the state of Indiana.

The committee will meet for the first time on March 7 at 6:30 p.m. on the third floor of the James W. Warren Citizens Center and all meetings thereafter will be held on the second Tuesday of each month.

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners will reconvene on Monday at 6:30 p.m. for a public hearing on a proposed moratorium on residential development in East Lincoln. The hearing will be held at the James W. Warren Citizens Center, located at 115 West Main Street in Lincolnton.