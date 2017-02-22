Charlotte women charged with prescription fraud

Staff report

Three Charlotte women have been charged with passing fraudulent prescriptions at Denver pharmacies.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office detectives said the prescriptions, passed on Jan. 23 and Jan. 24, were produced using the name of a Charlotte business and a forged prescription and were for opioid-based pills.

Deputies said the women were identified by surveillance footage and charges were issued on Feb. 16.

Jalisa Nicole Jones, 26, of Spring Lake Road, was charged with one felony count each of felony conspiracy, obtaining a controlled substance by forgery/fraud and attempting to obtain a controlled substance by forger/fraud. She is currently jailed in Iredell County on unrelated charges.

Thomeka Jernaiya Collins, 28, of Laberth Drive, and Jessica Louise Mungo, 30, of High Meadow Lane, are wanted on one felony count each of felony conspiracy and attempting to obtain a controlled substance by fraud/forgery.

Image courtesy of LCSO