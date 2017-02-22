Board of Education to discuss search for superintendent

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

The Lincoln County Board of Education has called a special meeting on Wednesday, at 6 p.m. to discuss the county’s search for a new superintendent.

At the meeting, the North Carolina School Board Association and Campbell Shatley, PLLC will do presentations detailing their available superintendent search services. These presentations will aid the board’s decision on how board members want to conduct the search for a replacement for Dr. Sherry Hoyle, according to board chairman Mark Mullen. Hoyle announced her decision to retire, effective July 1, at the last Lincoln County Board of Education meeting on Feb. 14.

There will also be a presentation by the committee on the “commissioned study of elementary schools.” The study was designed to evaluate the possibility of consolidating elementary schools in order to cut costs. Several elementary schools, particularly those within the city limits, have low enrollment numbers.

The board will also go into closed session to discuss contract and personnel issues, according to Mullen.

The meeting will be held at the Board of Education Administrative Offices, located at 353 North Generals Boulevard in Lincolnton.