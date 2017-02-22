Arts Council readies for Robinson-Lineberger literary competition

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Arts Council of Lincoln County is now accepting entries for the 34th annual Robinson-Lineberger Literary Competition.

“We have found, over the years, that there are people from all walks of life who enter this competition,” Arts Council of Lincoln County executive director Deanna McGinnis said. “We feel as though this contest really allows people to express themselves through their writing and it’s really neat because a lot of the entrants have their families with them in the audience during the awards ceremony. These literary works really are an art form and a lot of people don’t realize that so we enjoy this event every year.”

The competition was established in 1984 by the trustees of Flo Robinson’s estate to commemorate her lifelong love of literature. Robinson left behind more than $45,000 that was donated to a number of Lincoln County charities and nonprofit organizations when she passed away.

Robert Lineberger, a World War II U.S. Army Air Force captain who passed away in 2012 at the age of 91, helped establish the competition. The Robert Lineberger estate has added its support to the event to help ensure a flourishing future for the annual tradition.

The arts council will be accepting works of poetry and prose from public and private school students as well as adults. All entrants must be current or past residents of Lincoln County. Participants are limited to one entry in each category on any subject of their choosing. Poems can be written in any style, but they must be limited to 32 lines or less, while prose entries must be limited to approximately 750 words. All entries must be titled, original and unpublished, and any piece that has won a cash award in the past will not be accepted.

“A lot of the other art forms that we display in our galleries are visual and, whether it be pottery or woodworking, at the end of the day you’re still processing it visually,” McGinnis said. “Literary art is processed audibly through the artist who’s often standing in front of you having to make their story come alive through their words. That really puts the artist on a stage and they have to take what they’ve written on paper and make it come to life in the minds of the audience. We hear stories every year that may be very personal or entirely fictional, but all of the entries are able to touch the audience emotionally in some way.”

Susan Harris, a local artist who dabbles in pottery as well as poetry and prose, is a past winner who plans to enter the competition again this year. Harris isn’t published, but she discovered a love for writing poetry at a young age and she hopes that today’s children might make that same discovery through this competition.

“I started writing poems when I was in school and, through this competition, there’s always a possibility that today’s children might find something that they enjoy about writing,” Harris said. “I’ve attended the children’s awards ceremony in the past and some of these kids are exceptional writers with great imaginations and that’s something that’s especially important in this day and age. Their ability to take that imagination and put it into words is an incredible talent and hopefully this competition can help local children discover that in themselves.”

The competition features separate divisions for elementary, middle and high school students with a $40 cash prize for the winner in each age group. Cash prizes of $25 and $15 will be awarded to the second and third place finishers, respectively. The winner in the adult division will receive a $60 cash prize, while second place takes home $40 and the third place finisher leaves with $25.

All participants must submit two typewritten, double-spaced copies of their entries. One copy must include the entrant’s full name, address, phone number, category (prose or poetry), age group, email address and school, if applicable, while the other copy should be without any identification.

All entries must be postmarked by April 4, and mailed to: The Arts Council of Lincoln County Literary Competition, P.O. Box 45, Lincolnton, 28092. Student entries must be submitted through a participating school.

An awards ceremony and reading for students will be held on April 25 at 7 p.m. inside the Lincoln Cultural Center, located at 403 East Main Street in Lincolnton. The awards ceremony and reading for the adult competitors will be held on May 2, also at the Cultural Center.

For more information, contact the Arts Council of Lincoln County at (704) 732-9044.