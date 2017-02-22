Man charged with theft from construction site

Staff report

A Cherryville man has been charged in connection with the December theft of a trailer loaded with lumber from a construction site on Ernest Houser Road.

Deputies were dispatched to the construction site on Dec. 13 after Travis Lawing of Travis Lawing Builders told officers that sometime between Dec. 10 and Dec. 13, his 18-foot dual axle flatbed trailer with $600 worth of lumber on it had been removed from the site.

While investigating an unrelated case, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Detective Dan Snellings learned that a stolen truck and trailer had been sold to a Cherryville business. The bundle of lumber was unloaded at the business and another person picked up the trailer to have it painted. Detectives met with a subject at a residence on Baxter Road in Cherryville and the trailer was recovered. The owner picked up the trailer, then went the business in Cherryville to collect the lumber.

Mitchell Terrell Crocker, 44, of St. Marks Church Road in Cherryville, was charged with one felony count each of larceny of a vehicle and larceny from a construction site.

He was also charged with one felony count of larceny of a motor vehicle in connection with the Dec. 5 theft of a 2002 Ford F350 from a customer whose vehicle was parked at the Triple B One Stop on Highway 274 in western Lincoln County. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office recovered all property reported stolen in both cases.

Crocker was arrested on Sunday and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $9,000 secured bond.