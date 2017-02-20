Pair arrested in connection with carjacking

Staff report

Two people charged in connection with an armed robbery and carjacking in Lincoln County have been arrested in Caldwell County.

Destiny Dawn Bentley, 21, of East Berkley Street in Granite Falls, turned herself in to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. She was charged with one felony count of robbery with a dangerous weapon. An alleged accomplice, Joseph Lee Eaker, 23, of Carriage Lane in Hudson, was also charged with one felony count of robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was arrested by the Lenoir Police Department on Thursday.

Deputies said the two suspects and another man are accused of robbing Colby Pridmore of Lincolnton at the Lincolnton Optimist Park off of Startown Road on Feb. 5. Pridmore was robbed at gunpoint of his wallet containing credit cards, identification and cash and his 2003 Mazda 6, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Pridmore had been talking to Bentley on Facebook and they agreed to meet near the Optimist Park.

Bentley arrived at the location and got into Pridmore’s car. While Pridmore and Bentley were talking, they were interrupted by two white males who knocked on the window of the vehicle. They pulled the Pridmore out of his car and robbed him, according to deputies. One of the men was armed with a handgun and the other had a knife. The vehicle has not been located.

Detectives are continuing to interview Bentley and Eaker, who are being held in the Caldwell County jail without bond due to probation violations, but officers have not identified the third suspect in the case.

Eaker has a prior conviction for misdemeanor assault on a female in Caldwell County in 2016, according to North Carolina Department of Public Safety records. Bentley has an unspecified misdemeanor conviction in Catawba County from 2016, according to state records.

Image courtesy of Courtesy of LCSO