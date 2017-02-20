Obituaries — 2-20-17

Kenneth Lee Truesdale

Kenneth Lee Truesdale, age 64, of Dalton St. passed away Friday, February 17, 2017. He was born November 21, 1952 in Gaston County to Faybell Costner Truesdale of Vale and the late Jesse “Blackie” Truesdale. Kenny was a wonderful husband and father who loved his family. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and horses.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Kelly Lynn Truesdale.

In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife, Lori Spicer Truesdale; children, Jesse Truesdale and wife, Angel, Shane Truesdale and wife, Heather, and Fonda Holland and husband, Andy; siblings, Bruce Truesdale, Michael Truesdale, Darlene Jones, and Terrie Goode; grandchildren, Kaylee Lancaster, Skyler Truesdale, Lucas Neal, Jordan Truesdale, Shayleigh Truesdale, Ana Teseniar, and Addisyn Robinson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home and at other times at the home of Shane and Heather Truesdale, 2096 Oklahoma Court, Lincolnton.

Bobby Dean Wise, Sr.

Mr. Bobby Dean Wise, Sr., age 80, of 3287 E. Highway 27 in Lincolnton, died on Friday, February 17, 2017.

His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on today, February 20, 2017 in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Robert Wise officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family received friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, February 19, 2017 at Warlick Funeral Home.

Mr. Wise was born November 26, 1936 in Lincoln County, to the late Lemuel and Lula Reep Wise. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Emma Sue Wise and one sister, Carolyn Causby. Mr. Wise was a veteran of the United States Army. He was retired from Central Carolina Sprinkler.

He is survived by one son, Bobby Dean Wise, Jr., and wife Lori, of Lincolnton; two brothers, Larry Wise and William D. Wise; one sister, Nancy Wise, all of Lincolnton; one granddaughter, Morgan Wise.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Anita Zello

Anita Zello, age 52, of 2431 Carriage Lane, Lincolnton died Saturday, February 18, 2017.

Her funeral will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at St. Dorothy’s Catholic Church in Lincolnton with Rev. David Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Warlick Funeral Home.

Anita was born on July 4, 1964 and worked as a manager for Cracker Barrel in Hickory.

She is survived by her parents, Ralph and Dolores Zello of Lincolnton; three sisters, Gina Anthony of Gastonia, Bernadette Simpson of Concord and Carla Seckman of Concord; a niece, Lauren Simpson and a nephew, Nathaniel Seckman.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1901 Brunswick Avenue, Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207.

Pastor Eugene Bruce ‘E.B.’ Elmore

Pastor Eugene Bruce “E.B.” Elmore, 95, of Maiden died on February 16, 2017.

The funeral service was held on February 19, 2017 at 2 p.m. at East Maiden Baptist Church. The family received friends following the service at the church fellowship hall, the Williams Building. A graveside service will be held today at 2 p.m. at Lakeland Memorial Park in Monroe. Veterans Council of Union County will perform military rites. The family will also receive friends prior to the graveside service at Lakeland Memorial Park Mausoleum, today from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m.

Tony Nixon

Tony Nixon, 58, of, Lincolnton died on February 15, 2017.

Funeral service was held February 19, 2017 at 3 p.m. in White’s Family Chapel at Ebony & White’s Funeral Service. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service in the chapel. Burial will be private. The family will be at the home of his mother.

David Mason Moore

David Mason Moore, 55, of Lincolnton died on February 15, 2017.

The funeral will be held at 3 p.m. on February 19, 2017.

Morris Spencer Smith, Jr.

Morris Spencer Smith, Jr., 90, of Crouse died on February 16, 2017.

Visitation will be at Mt. Zion Baptist Church from 12:45 p.m. until 1:45PM on February 21, 2017. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on February 21, 2017 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Burial will be at St. Paul Baptist Church in Casar with military honors.

Connie Bridges Warlick

Connie Bridges Warlick, 85, of Kings Mountain died on February 19, 2017.

Connie Bridges Warlick, 85, of Kings Mountain died on February 19, 2017.

Visitation will be on February 22, 2017 from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Mary's Grove United Methodist Church and at other times the family will be at the home of a son Mark Warlick. Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m. on February 22, 2017 at Mary's Grove United Methodist Church. Burial will be at Mary's Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Mischa Nicole Worley

Mischa Nicole Worley, 12, of Charlotte died on February 17, 2017.

Alice Merle Dellinger Carpenter

Alice Merle Dellinger Carpenter, 85, died on February 17, 2017.

Funeral services will be held today at 6 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall and at other times at the home of Sharon and Phil Smiley. Burial will be held on February 21, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.

Forrest Beatrice ‘Bea’ Lingerfelt Asbury

Forrest Beatrice “Bea” Lingerfelt Asbury, 97, of Newton died on February 18, 2017.

A graveside service will be held on February 21, 2017 at 12:30 p.m. at Eastview Cemetery in Newton.

Ryan Kindall Yount

Ryan Kindall Yount, 25, of Claremont died on February 17, 2017.

The funeral service will be held on February 21, 2017 at 4 p.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Claremont. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends today from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Burke Mortuary in Newton.

David McCroy Little

David McCroy Little, 56, of Newton died on February 18, 2017.

A memorial service will be held on February 23, 2017 at 6 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Conover. The family will receive friends on February 23, 2017 from 5 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church.

Almeta Cunningham Patterson

Almeta Cunningham Patterson, 100, of Iron Station died on February 18, 2017.

