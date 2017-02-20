Editor’s Note: The media is crying wolf about Trump

MICHAEL GEBELEIN

Managing Editor

I read more newspapers and magazines, and more media criticism, than is healthy or natural. Part of that’s a function of doing this job. The more I know about what media outlets great and small are doing, the better I can, hopefully, edit this newspaper, direct our coverage and teach and train my reporters.

The big story late last week, especially among the press, was President Donald Trump’s press conference on Thursday, during which he excoriated the national media for its various sins. The next day, Trump called several major news outlets “and many more” the “enemy of the American people.”

Harsh words, certainly. But the naval gazing that followed, by pundits and reporters everywhere was, in the immortal words of Trump, sad.

The media is an easy target, and the White House press corps, and any other reporter who cried into their beer over the press conference and Twitter tantrum, is doing exactly what Trump hopes they do — covering the spectacle, rather than the news. Reporters and editors need to have thick skins and do their jobs. Their work is too important for them to spend their time fretting over whether the president likes or respects them.

The press and politicians are supposed to have at least a marginally adversarial relationship. Gone are the days of Ben Bradlee and John F. Kennedy chumming it up in Georgetown. But only pure partisans can deny that the press has gone past being adversarial or critical of Trump and moved into outright hostility in some cases, and there’s no excuse for it. This is especially true of the cable news channels that aren’t Fox News, which swings too far in the opposite direction. The ability to look at a presidential administration or Congress or local governing body skeptically is a crucial function of the press, and there are far too many small newspapers that abdicate that responsibility. But that reporting should also be fair, and reporting scandal where there isn’t any has damaged the reputation and standing of the press. It’s never too late to reset, but that doesn’t seem likely, unfortunately.

If I’ve learned anything since becoming an editor four years ago, it’s that people are quick to criticize and slow to praise, especially where the press is concerned. That’s the nature of people. I’ll take one compliment from someone whose opinion I value over 500 negative comments on Facebook from people I don’t know and who probably don’t support the work I do. We have a job to do, and we’ll continue to do it, knowing good and well that there are many people out there who believe that a hometown newspaper serves a crucial function. And that’s good enough for me.

Michael Gebelein is managing editor of the Lincoln Times-News. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeGebelein.