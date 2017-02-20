East Lincoln Speedway event to aid man’s cancer battle

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Even as a child, Manuel Johnson had a history of headaches, according to his oldest sister, Kathy Johnson. He simply lived with them until the day he went to work, reached down into his tool box to get a tool and couldn’t remember what tool he needed to get out. Johnson had been working as a mechanic for many years and this was second nature for him. After he kept grabbing the wrong tool, he got frustrated and went home. The next day he called his boss and told him that he couldn’t do his job anymore and was going to quit. His boss told him to come in and talk about it, which he did, and it was suggested that he go to see a doctor.

The doctor examined him and told him if the headaches got any worse to go to the emergency room. On Dec. 22, 2016, the day before his 47th birthday, the pain got so bad that Johnson went to the emergency room, where doctors performed a CT scan and found a tumor the size of a tennis ball in his brain. A biopsy of the tumor was done and it was found to be stage four glioblastoma, which is the most aggressive form of brain cancer, according to Kathy Johnson.

Johnson had to stop work and is now undergoing radiation and chemotherapy in an attempt to reduce the size of the tumor so that it might be removed, according to Kathy Johnson.

Tim Sigmon has known Johnson for more than 10 years through their shared love of car racing. Last year, Johnson didn’t race but served as the “tech man” at East Lincoln Speedway in Stanley, which Sigmon said is sometimes a thankless job. Johnson’s racecar driver hero growing up was Jody Ridley of Georgia, who drove car number 98. Johnson raced in car number “98S.” The “S” stands for his daughter, Shelby.

“The racing community all wanted to help him so they leased the track from Bob DeLia, the owner of East Lincoln Speedway, for one day on March 4,” Sigmon said. “He is letting us use his insurance and the track for just one dollar.”

Johnson will be facing a mountain of medical bills, including radiation, chemotherapy, hospitalization, surgical and doctor bills throughout his ordeal, so the hope is that whatever funds are raised by this race will be one less trial he has to face.

“Manny’s such a nice guy,” Sigmon said. “He’s always laughing or smiling. That’s why everyone loves him so much. He helps everybody. When this happened it floored us.”

Johnson attended East Gaston High School, where his daughter Shelby is currently a sophomore. He has been employed by LeeBoy in Lincolnton and is a member of Alexander Memorial Baptist Church.

The race on March 4 will include six divisions – Open-Wheel Modified, Renegade, 4-Cylinder, Thunder Bombers, 4-Wheel-Drive and Late Model. Practice will begin around noon, with the main events starting at 1 p.m. There will be no purse and all proceeds will go to the benefit fund. Gates open at 8:30 a.m. and tickets are $10 for the stands and $20 for the pits. The rain date is March 18.

Volunteers will be on hand at the event to sell hot dogs, barbecue, drinks, chips and desserts. There will also be a silent auction during the day and live entertainment from 10 a.m. until noon. A race car has been painted like Johnson’s car and Sigmon will drive it in the race. After the race it will be taken apart and panels will be sold to the highest bidders.

East Lincoln Speedway is a family friendly facility and is located at 1873 Mariposa Road in Stanley. Advance tickets are available. Contact Tim Sigmon at (704) 617-4550 to obtain tickets or for more information.

Image courtesy of Contributed