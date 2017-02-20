Eagles roll to third straight SP1A title

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Lincoln Charter Eagles throttled the Spartans from Community School of Davidson on Friday night to claim their third consecutive Southern Piedmont 1A Conference tournament championship. The Eagles cruised to a 75-48 victory with four of their five starters scoring in double figures.

Sophomore wingman Levontae Knox capped a brilliant week with another outstanding performance. Knox poured in a game-high 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting just days after dropping 26 points while knocking down all eight of his shot attempts in a semifinal win over Bessemer City.

London England chipped in with 13 points and set the tone with an emphatic dunk for the game’s first bucket. Point guard Kody Shubert recovered from a slow start to finish with 12 points and big man Jehlon Johnson dominated in the paint with 10 points and 12 boards

Lincoln Charter played with focus and energy from the opening tip, scoring the game’s first 10 points before the Spartans got a basket to drop. The Eagles applied consistent pressure on defense and attacked the rim with intensity on offense en route to a 17-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Knox helped extend the lead to double digits before halftime with a pair of three-pointers in the second quarter. Senior Joey Knox, the leading scoring in the conference with an average of 23 points per game, shouldered the load for the Spartans with 13 points in the first half. Lincoln Charter took a 37-24 lead into the locker room at the intermission.

Shubert returned to the floor with a renewed sense of urgency after scoring just one bucket in the first half. The junior opened the second half by driving to the rim and finishing through contact for an old fashioned three-point play. Shubert connected on two conventional triples as well and his nine third quarter points pushed Lincoln Charter’s lead to 56-36 heading into the final period.

The Eagles coasted the rest of the way home behind a stifling defensive performance that completely negated Joey Knox in the second half. Sophomore Brandon Ellington picked up the slack while Knox was held scoreless after halftime. Ellington finished with 13 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Spartans never posed a serious threat down the stretch.

Lincoln Charter improves to 24-4 overall this season with the victory. The Eagles will now prepare for a run in the playoffs after falling in the state semifinal on a Winston-Salem Prep buzzer beater last season.

Comm. Schl. David. 9 15 12 12 – 48

Lincoln Charter 17 20 19 19 – 75

CSD: Joey Knox 13, Brandon Ellington 13, Alexander 5, Renshaw 4, Christian 4, Gomilla 3, Ward 3, McMahan 3.

Lincoln Charter: Levontae Knox 22, London England 13, Kody Shubert 12, Jehlon Johnson 10, Gabriel 6, Holm 5, Mayfield 4, Martin 3.

(Girls) Pine Lake Prep 47, Lincoln Charter 31

The Lady Eagles fell to Pine Lake Prep 47-31 in Friday’s Southern Piedmont 1A tournament championship at Cherryville. Caroline Coleman led the Pride with 14 points and Katie Baich led Lincoln Charter with 10. The Lady Eagles will host North Stanly in Tuesday’s first round of the 1A state playoffs.

Pine Lake Prep 6 13 13 15 – 47

Lincoln Charter 10 7 7 7 – 31

Pine Lake Prep: Caroline Coleman 14, Lockhart 9, Mutch 8, Reidy 7, Maddox 4, Messer 3, Scholl 2. Lincoln Charter: Katie Baich 10, Snider 6, Fields 6, Hansley 6, Campbell 2, S. Murray 1.

Image courtesy of Brian Mayhew / Special to the LTN