Criminal Charges — 2-20-17
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Brandon Keith Maynor, 29, of 1210 Betterbrook Ln. in Lincolnton was charged on Feb. 6 with one count of continuing criminal enterprise. A $25,000 secured bond was set.
- Jimmie Leonard Ward Jr., 41, of 1415 Requa Rd. in Cherryville was charged on Feb. 6 with one count of continuing criminal enterprise and civil order for arrest of child support. A $50,000 secured bond and a $1,850 cash bond was set.
- Tyler Cameron Martin, 21, of 211 Newbold St. in Lincolnton was charged on Feb. 6 with three counts of failure to comply. A $250 cash bond was set.
- Jason Bryan Hancock, 29, of 425-1 Baxter Rd. in Cherryville was charged on Feb. 6 with one count each of unauthorized use of motor vehicle and second degree trespassing.
- Jamie Allen McCuiston, 34, of 549 Arbor Hill Rd. in Kernersville was charged on Feb. 6 with one count each of larceny and felony breaking and entering building.
- Moises Emaduel Hernandez, 18, of 7235 Doblinway Dr. in Charlotte was charged on Feb. 7 with two counts of failure to appear. An $18,000 secured bond was set.
- Austin Lee Turner, 18, of 220 Hilltop Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Feb. 7 with one count of engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise. A $25,000 secured bond was set.
- Trevion Deshawn Freeman, 19, of 2759 Union Ridge Dr. in Lincolnton was charged on Feb. 7 with two counts of failure to appear.
- Candace Ann Coffey, 26, of 4630 Cherokee Dr. in Maiden was charged on Feb. 7 with one count each of possession of marijuana up to ½ oz and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Tiffany Goins Curtis, 41, of 122 Greenway Ave in Cherryville was charged on Feb. 7 with one count of possession of pseudo/prior meth conviction. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
- Aaron Joseph Albrecht, 29, of 144 Cowans Ford Rd. in Stanley was charged on Feb. 7 with one count of failure to appear. A $500 secured bond was set.
- James Alfred Rhyne, 33, of 1489 Goldrock Trl. in Maiden was charged on Feb. 7 with one count of failure to appear. A $100,000 secured bond was set.
- Larry Jermaine Gibbs, 32, of 106 Mauney Dr. in Lincolnton was charged on Feb. 7 with one count of using drug equipment or paraphernalia, three counts of selling or delivering control substance schedule I, and five counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute control substance schedule I. A $15,000 secured bond was set.
- Dana Wilson Johnson, 44, of 3199 Loomis St. in Lincolnton was charged on Feb. 7 with three counts each of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute control substance schedule II, selling or delivering control substance schedule II and maintaining dwelling or vehicle for controlled substance. A $25,000 secured bond was set.
- Jesse Jame Trent, 40, of 1031 Lester Tr. in Iron Station was charged on Feb. 7 with one count of possession of control substance with intent to manufacture schedule II and two counts of selling or delivering control substance schedule II. A $20,000 secured bond was set.
