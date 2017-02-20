Commissioners considering wastewater treatment plant expansion

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

A proposal for expanding the Killian Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant that could potentially double the sewer capacity in Lincoln County will likely be presented to the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners next month.

Lincoln County Public Works director Don Chamblee delivered a presentation on Thursday morning, updating the commissioners on the current status of the county sewer system. The presentation also offered projections based on future developments and a breakdown of the costs for potential plant expansion.

Sewer capacity has been discussed at length in recent weeks as the commissioners prepare to conduct a public hearing on a proposed moratorium on residential development in East Lincoln. The moratorium would halt consideration of any future residential developments in the Catawba Springs Township, where growth has hit the hardest, for six months.

While the system as a whole has not yet reached capacity, there are certain lines that have been tapped out, which has already affected one approved development. The developer of Sylvan Creek, a subdivision with up to 198 homes between Highway 16 Business and Saint James Church Road, recently discovered that there isn’t enough sewer capacity in that area to support the neighborhood.

The Killian Creek plant was completed in 2010 with the ability to hold 1.6 million gallons of wastewater per day. A recent expansion of the plant increased the capacity to its current threshold of 3.3 million gallons per day and the proposed additional expansion would push capacity to five million gallons per day with a potential to reach 6.6 million gallons per day.

Currently, the county sewer system is at approximately 60 percent of its 3.3 million gallons per day capacity. Projections that include developments that have already been approved by the board of commissioners, but not yet allocated by the public works department, would drive that number up to about 79 percent. Four additional developments that are currently going through the zoning process and have yet to be approved by the commissioners would take the plant to 86 percent of its capacity.

The North Carolina Department of Environment and Natural Resources dictates that Lincoln County can only allocate 80 percent of its 3.3-million-gallons-per-day capacity. However, if the commissioners vote in favor of expanding the plant, the NCDENR would extend that number to 90 percent once preliminary engineering designs have been paid for. Then, once construction begins on the expansion, the county would be allowed to allocate a full 100 percent of the current 3.3 million gallons per day capacity.

The preliminary engineering designs would come at a cost of $206,000 and the total estimated cost of the plant expansion to five million gallons per day would be approximately $23.4 million. If approved next month, the project would likely be completed in December of 2020, according to Chamblee. An additional upgrade that would bring capacity to 6.6 million gallons per day, which includes minor equipment additions, would cost another $4 million.

County Manager Kelly Atkins is planning to bring the matter back before the board on March 20 as part of the regular meeting agenda.