Churches, universities come together to make prom magical

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Prom night is a special time for many high school juniors and seniors. For some, it’s the most important social event of their entire high school career and a rite of passage. Students often look forward to it for months or even years.

But attendance to prom has become very expensive. The ticket to go to the event, the dress, shoes, jewelry, hair and makeup all can run up hundreds of dollars. In a nationwide survey released by Visa in 2015, the total outlay to attend a prom can be close to $900. These costs may be prohibitively expensive for some families and, if it’s a choice between paying for a prom dress or groceries, rent or other bills, the necessities may win out.

As a community outreach effort last year, David’s Chapel United Methodist Church, Hebron United Methodist Church and Laurel Hill United Methodist Church, all located in western Lincoln County, partnered together to offer free prom dresses. The dresses were donated by local businesses, community members and college students from Gardner-Webb University and Lenoir-Rhyne University.

All three churches are under the guidance of Rev. Cathy Turman and together are called the “West Lincoln Charge.” Both Gardner Webb University and Lenoir-Rhyne University took on this project as a community service project and they donated both used dresses from students and money to purchase new dresses. Last year, West Lincoln Charge gave away almost 20 dresses and expects to give out many more this year.

“It bothers me that there are people who have and people who do not have,” Turman said. “As Christians we want there to be justice and equality. Because the prom has become such an expensive event, we wanted to do something to reach out to our community to help them to have a positive prom experience.”

Last Saturday morning, more than 60 dresses were on racks at David’s Chapel UMC, ready for girls to search through and try on. There were also a selection of shoes and jewelry available. These are not Goodwill rejects, Turman said, but are beautiful gowns and the girls get so excited when they see them. The church will be open again on March 11 from 1-5 p.m. for girls to come and pick out a dress.

“Prom is very expensive and we know of a lot of girls who wouldn’t be able to go because of their finances,” West Lincoln Charge secretary Sara Green said. “A ticket alone is around $70 and dresses range from $50 at a discount store or upwards of several hundred dollars or more. This is something that all three churches can work on together pulling in community members from as far away as the Cherryville, Fred T. Foard and Hickory areas. We are a very small community here in Lincoln County but we have the capacity to help a lot of people.”

Pamela Barker was at David’s Chapel UMC on Saturday with her two daughters, Samantha and Cassie, looking for dresses for the two girls.

“Having two girls going to the prom in the same year would cost me hundreds of dollars, which would be hard for me to afford,” Barker said. “We didn’t know about this last year and wish we did. The dresses fit them perfectly and they are beautiful.”

Julia Cook, who came to the church to get her dress last year, had several dresses lined up to try on Saturday morning.

“I didn’t have enough money to pay for prom last year,” she said. “Luckily, the ticket was bought for me and being able to get a dress here helped me to go. It would have been really bad if I couldn’t go because all my friends talked about it afterwards. I’m so glad I got to go – it was an experience I will remember forever.”

In addition to the dresses, West Lincoln Charge also offers a “Prom Day” beauty event for West Lincoln High School students where there are volunteers on hand to do hair, nails and make-up, all for free, for the girls that got dresses from the churches.

Free prom dresses will be available again on March 11 from 1-5 p.m. at David’s Chapel UMC, located at 8121 S. Hebron Church Road in Vale. Prom dress or other donations will still be accepted by West Lincoln Charge. Call (704) 276-1411 for more information. West Lincoln Prom Day will be held at David’s Chapel UMC on May 6 from 12 until 3:30 p.m.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard