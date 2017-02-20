Chamber to oversee Lincolnton events and marketing coordinator

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The chamber of commerce is in search of a new events and marketing coordinator to replace Abby Cole, who has accepted a marketing and public relations position with Partners Behavioral Health Management.

“I’ve enjoyed my time with the City of Lincolnton,” Cole said. “This is my hometown and I’ll certainly miss interacting with everyone on a daily basis. With that said, I’m looking forward to being able to experience all of the great festivals and events that the city has to offer from an outside perspective.”

Until now, the events and marketing coordinator has been a city employee working out of an office at the Lincolnton-Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce. However, a five-year agreement between the Lincolnton City Council and the chamber that was approved in April states that once a vacancy occurs, the position becomes a chamber employee working under the supervision of their president.

“We agreed in April of last year to relocate the events and marketing position, which used to be in the business and community development department, to physically reside at the chamber,” City Manager Steve Zickefoose said. “The only difference was that we wanted to protect Abby’s employment status with the city because of the retirement system so we decided to keep that position on the city’s payroll until it became vacant. Now, our original intent will be fulfilled 100 percent with the new events and marketing coordinator becoming a chamber employee that is supervised by their staff.”

The job description for the position, which includes the coordination of many downtown events such as Hog Happenin’ and the Lincolnton Food, Wine and Brew Festival, will remain the same. The events and marketing coordinator is also responsible for handling all of the bookkeeping for the Downtown Development Association.

The city will continue to fund the position through its annual contribution to the chamber. The city has similar arrangements with other downtown, nonprofit organizations such as the Downtown Development Association and Lincoln Economic Development Association.

“We give several nonprofit organizations an annual lump sum contribution and part of that money will have to be set aside for the salary and benefits that come with this position,” Zickefoose said. “There are operating expenses of about $28,000 that followed the position to the chamber when the agreement was approved in April. Once the fiscal year begins in July we’ve got a figure that we’ve agreed upon that includes the salary and benefits as well.”

The position comes at a cost of $49,000 annually, which includes salary and benefits. The additional $28,000 of operating expenses takes into account marketing, promotion, equipment and travel.