Around Town — 2-20-17

TUESDAY

Blood drive

Lincoln Charter School, located at 133 Eagle Nest Rd. in Lincolnton will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Supper

Fairfield UMC, located at 7860 Fairfield Forest in Denver (across from the library) will host a pinto bean supper from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. As usual, donations will be accepted and the money will go to a North Lincoln High School Student who has been injured and has major medical expenses. Good food, fun, and fellowship.

Support Group

Diabetes Support Group will meet in the Dogwood Room in Medical Plaza I at CHS Lincoln at 6 p.m. Tips for a Happy, Healthy You presented by Patricia Cherry, RD, LDN, CDE (Certified Diabetes Educator, Registered Dietitian).

Meeting

The Lincoln Photography Club will meet at the Lincoln Cultural Center in the Community Room on 2nd floor. We will be discussing problems in our photos and possible solutions. Bring up to five pictures you would like advice on how to them make better photos. Open to anyone interested in photography.