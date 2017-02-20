Lincoln County Special Olympics holds bowling event

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

More than 250 athletes competed this year at Lincoln County Special Olympics annual bowling competition on Thursday at Pin Station in Newton. Many of the competitors have been attending the event for years and have been brushing up on their skills during field trips to Pin Station.

“They really get a chance to shine,” Lincoln County Schools adapted physical education teacher Jeff Leonhardt said. “They really enjoy bowling. They can show off their skills and see friends and teachers from other schools. Everyone’s a winner.”

Beginning as a backyard summer camp for people with intellectual disabilities in 1968, Special Olympics is now the world’s largest sports organization for people with intellectual disabilities with more than 4.7 million athletes in 169 countries and over a million volunteers, according to the Special Olympics web site.

There are two local Special Olympics competitions held in Lincoln County each year. The first is bowling, which is followed up with the spring games. Leonhardt said he could not put on events like the bowling competition without the support of Pin Station and the countless hours that the volunteers put in to make it all possible. Lincoln County athletes also travel to other games throughout the year.

Bowling is not a sport in the regular Olympics but it is one of the most popular sports in Special Olympics, according to Leonhardt. Some modifications such as a ramp or bumper guards were done for some of the athletes but most of them compete under the same rules as regular athletes.

“Bowling is a very adaptable sport and everyone can bowl with the right equipment or modifications,” he said.

The athletes were accompanied by their teachers, parents, relatives and friends.

“It’s wonderful for them to have the socialization and build success,” Lincolnton High School teacher Ashley Hartsoe said. “They look forward to it all year. We come up here and practice but this is the big day.”

Sydnie Tate from West Lincoln High School and Julia Reed from Lincolnton High School competed on the same team and finished up with a score just a few points apart.

“She looks forward to it all year and loves to come to practice,” Sydnie Tate’s mother, Angie Tate, said.

“What Lincoln County does is absolutely amazing. To see the joy and smiles on these kids’ faces – it’s inspiring for everybody,” Julia Reed’s father, Teddy Reed, said.

Most of the athletes were students within Lincoln County Schools but some, like Jonathan Williams, were adults living in Lincoln County. Williams has been competing in Special Olympics since he was in elementary school. He said he loves bowling and looks forward to seeing his friends.

“We come every year,” Williams’ mother, Melissa Anthony, said. “It’s awesome seeing the kids get excited and dancing. They don’t care if they come in first place or last place – they’re out here having fun and that’s something that I try to instill in Jonathan. That it’s okay to just go and have fun.”

