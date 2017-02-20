Commissioners to vote on five zoning cases

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners will vote tonight on five zoning hearings that were held two weeks ago during a joint meeting between the commissioners and the planning board.

The planning board has recommended commissioner approval in all five instances after consideration of the presented findings of fact and a lengthy public comment session. Four of the five requests have been recommended unanimously and the fifth received just one dissenting vote from the nine-member planning board.

The lone non-unanimous vote came on a request from Jerry Reese, a Charlotte attorney who is seeking an amendment to a previously approved master plan for a residential development. Reese’s plan calls for 10 single-family detached homes and 25 zero-lot-line houses on 11.7 acres of land on Lake Norman. The site is located on the north side of Graham Road at Captains Way in the Catawba Springs Township.

The square footage of the 10 single-family homes will range from 2,750-3,250 square feet and each unit will come with a two-car garage. Commissioner Martin Oakes questioned the density of three homes per acre with 35 lots on less than 12 acres.

“In the land use plan, residential suburban areas are designated as appropriate for upwards of one to two homes per acre, depending on the provision of utilities,” Lincoln County zoning administrator Randy Hawkins said. “Staff’s policy has been that three units per acre is within that range, depending on whether it’s a well-planned, high-quality development. There is a provision in the unified development ordinance that states that the planned development-residential district is an option provided to encourage a mix of housing options within a planned development, allowing a density bonus in return for the provision of higher quality development.”

Hawkins added that this development would be classified as “high quality” due to the square footage, building materials, landscaping, sidewalks and lakefront property.

Oakes provided a chart and noted that the board has yet to approve a strictly residential development with a density of three or more homes per acre. Hawkins responded by pointing out that the proposed 35 units is significantly fewer than the other developments referenced by Oakes.

The original plan submitted by Reese in 2011 was far less dense, offering just 12 “twin-home” condominium units and seven single-family detached homes.

The planning board unanimously recommended approval of a request from Matthews Heathers Land Corporation for sketch plan approval for a proposed 20-lot subdivision with new internal roads to serve the lots. The 20.6-acre site is located on the west side of Highway 16 Bypass about 200 feet southeast of Lowesville Lane and about 400 feet southwest of Sifford Road in the Catawba Springs Township.

A request from NC Prime Properties, LLC, for sketch plan approval of a proposed 13-lot subdivision with approximately 1,300 linear feet of new roadway off of Buffalo Shoals Road was also received 9-0 approval from the planning board.

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners will cast the final vote on the five requests tonight at 6:30 p.m. on the third floor of the James W. Warren Citizens Center, located at 115 West Main Street in Lincolnton.