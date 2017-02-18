Wolves comeback stuns Mustangs

Kris Robinson knocked down a pair of free throws with 1.9 seconds remaining in overtime to give Lincolnton an improbable 93-91 win in the Southern District-7 2A tournament championship game at CVCC.

The Wolves had to overcome a 15-point second half deficit, and were still trailing by ten near the one-minute mark. But Lincolnton head coach Bob Cowie’s team just kept sending East Lincoln to the line on defense, and burying three-pointers on the offensive end.

With the Wolves inbounding the ball in the frontcourt with just 0:00.7 to go, Robbie Cowie got the ball into Sage Surratt who hit a 35-foot three-pointer at the buzzer to send the game to overtime.

Lincolnton then outscored East Lincoln 6-4 in the extra period to claim the championship.

Surratt finished the game with 37 points, and the Wolves put up 37 points in the fourth period to pull off the remarkable comeback.

Image courtesy of Tonya Holmes / Special to the LTN