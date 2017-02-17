Wolves roll past Maiden

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

HICKORY—Just five days after the Maiden Blue Devils had taken the Lincolnton boys to the wire in the regular season finale at Maiden, the Wolves ended the drama early on Wednesday night with a 60-42 win in the semifinals of the Southern District-7 2A tournament at CVCC in Hickory.

“We were a bit more focused,” said Lincolnton head coach Bob Cowie on his team’s effort Wednesday night as compared to last Friday. “Sage (Surratt) wasn’t feeling well last Friday,” Cowie said. “He was better tonight.”

Surratt scored eleven of his game-high 28 points in the first quarter, helping Lincolnton take control of the game early by building a 18-6 lead by the end of the period.

The Blue Devils closed the gap to 23-19 late in the second quarter, thanks in part to eight points off the bench from Mason High. But the Wolves closed the half with a 9-0 run to lead 32-19 at the break.

Midway through the third period, Maiden scored eight straight points to trim the Lincolnton lead to eight at 37-29, but that would be as close as they could get. The Wolves, behind key three-point baskets in the quarter by Robbie Cowie and Kris Robinson, held off any chance at a Blue Devil rally.

Lincolnton scored 15 straight points beginning late in the third period and continuing into the fourth to take a 54-32 lead, their biggest lead of the night, putting the game out of reach.

In addition to Surratt’s 28-point effort, Cowie had 9 points, all from behind the arc. Yung Sherrill added 8 points for the Wolves and Robinson had 7.

Mykah Harrington and High led the Blue Devils with 12 points each, and Caleb McDaniel added 8.

Lincolnton, who improved to 22-1 on the season, will face East Lincoln in tonight’s tournament championship game at CVCC at 8 p.m.

Maiden fell to 15-10, and will wait on the 2A playoff pairings to be released on Saturday to find out their next opponent.

Maiden 6 13 13 10 – 42

Lincolnton 18 14 14 14 – 60

Maiden: Mykah Harrington 12, Mason High 12, Richardson 8, McDaniel 3, Boyles 3, Moore 2, Coulter 2.

Lincolnton: Sage Surratt 28, Cowie 9, Sherrill 8, Robinson 7, Givens 4, Harris 2, Thompson 2.

Image courtesy of Nic Baxter / Special to the LTN