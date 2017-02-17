Obituaries — 2-17-17

Perry A. Huffling

Perry A. Huffling, 69, of Iron Station, passed away February 14, 2017 at his residence. He was born August 20, 1947 in Greenville, S.C., the son of the late Melvin Frances Huffling and Mary Williams Huffling.

Perry was a veteran of the United States Army.

Left to cherish his memories are his daughters Cindy Hayes and husband Tommy and Kim Carver; son, Charles Spinner; significant other and caregiver, Cathy Conard; grandchildren Daniel and Glen Lowery, Hope Hayes, Jesse, Randy and Landon Carver and Christian Spinner; step-grandchildren Danielle Carver and Ashley Luffman and great-grandson Noah Lowery; and brother, Harold Huffling and wife Pam.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Nancy Huffling; grandson Brandon Hayes; one brother; and two sisters.

A funeral service, officiated by Pastor Chris Doster, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. today, February 17, 2017 at the funeral home. Interment will be held in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Charlotte.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com

Vicky Lynn Blackwell Vance

Vicky Lynn Blackwell Vance, age 57, of John Ritchie Road in Iron Station, died on Tuesday, February 14, 2017.

Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. today, February 17, 2017, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Crane officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:45 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Vicky was born May 15, 1959, in Waynesboro, Va., to the late Wallace Newt Blackwell and Helen Terrell Blackwell. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Kestner, and a brother, Adam Blackwell. She worked in customer service for Wal-Mart.

She is survived by her husband, Terry Vance of the home; three daughters, Jessica Vance of Stafford, VA, Ashley Goings of Cherokee, and Teresa Davis of Pumpkin Center; two brothers, Tony Blackwell and Timmy Blackwell, both of Waynesboro, Va.; one sister, Binky Stevens of Waynesboro, Va.; and four grandchildren, Kody, Kylie, Layla, and Amelia.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Vance family.

Layla Charnette Petty

Layla Charnette Petty, 46, of Catawba died on February 10, 2017.

A Memorial Service will be held on February 18, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Resurrection Church in Hickory.

Burke Mortuary in Newton is serving the Petty family.

Vickie Rogers Carpenter

Vickie Rogers Carpenter, 62, of Iron Station died on February 10, 2017.

The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date

The Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Carpenter family.

Kenneth Ray Hawn

Kenneth Ray Hawn, 52, of Maiden died on February 14, 2017.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on February 17, 2017 at the Celebration Center at Jenkins Funeral Home.

The Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Hawn family.

Jerry Wayne Reeves

Jerry Wayne Reeves, 41, of Cherryville died on February 15, 2017.

Funeral Services will be held on February 18, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Bethel Wesleyan Church Cemetery in Hickory. Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the Reeves family.

Tony Nixon

Tony “Bear Rug” Nixon, 58, of Lincolnton died February 15, 2017.

Funeral arrangements will be announced by Ebony & White’s Funeral Service in Lincolnton.

Robert Wright Evans

Robert Wright Evans, of Denver died on February 10, 2017.

A Celebration Life will be held at 2 p.m.February 18, 2017 at Oakdale Baptist Church in Charlotte.

The Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Evans family.

Walter Halupke

Walter Halupke, of Marietta, Ga. formerly of Cherryville died on February 12, 2017.

Funeral services will be held on February 18, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on today from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services.

Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services of Cherryville is serving the Halupke family.

Morris S. Smith

Morris S. Smith, 90, of Cherryville died on February 16, 2017.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

Ann Margaret Whitworth Cash

Ann Margaret Whitworth Cash, 89, of Cash died on February 15, 2017.

Funeral services will be held on February 18, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends today from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services.

Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services of Cherryville is serving the Cash family.

Frank Lester Starr

Frank Lester Starr, 86, of Hickory died on February 16, 2017.

A memorial service will be held on February 19, 2017 at 2 p.m. at St. Stephens Lutheran Church ELCA in Hickory. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.

Burke Mortuary in Newton is serving the Starr family.

LaDonna Sha Wiggins

LaDonna Sha Wiggins, 42, of Hickory died on February 3, 2017.

A Celebration of life will be held from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. on February 18, 2017.

The Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Wiggins family.

Linville Lee Hicks

Linville Lee Hicks, 95, of Blowing Rock died on February 16, 2017.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

The Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Hicks family.

David Mason Moore

David Mason Moore, 55, of Lincolnton died on February 15, 2017.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

The Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Moore family.