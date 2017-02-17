Criminal Charges — 2-17-17
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Rebecca Jean Brown, 29, of 4524 McCorkle Ln. in Sherrills Ford was charged on Feb. 5 with one count of failure to appear. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Jeremy Keith Reynolds, 27, of 3543 Jeanette Dr. in Iron Station was charged on Feb. 5 with two counts each of assault inflicting serious injury and communicating threats.
- Susan Watson Autrey, 51, of 436 Chase Dr. in Iron Station was charged on Feb. 5 with one count of failure to appear. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Randall Kent Brank, 21, of 4114 Scarlett Ridgeway was charged on Feb. 5 with one count each of driving while license revoked and operating vehicle on highway without registration or expired.
- Dennis Stanley Wylie Jr., 36, of 2203 Hines Circle Rd. in Stanley was charged on Feb. 5 with one count each of felon possessing firearm, assault on a female by male over 18 years of age, two counts each of assault by pointing a gun and false imprisonment common law.
- Jonathan Adam Yarkbrough, 31, of 7177 Campground Rd. in Denver was charge don Feb. 6 with one count each of assault on a female by male over 18 years of age and injury to personal property. A $2,500 bond was set.
- Jennifer Susan Harkey, 53, of 323 Johnson Farm Rd. in Hiddenite was charged on Feb. 6 with one count of second degree trespassing.
- Purvis Gene Bryant, 44, of 150 Openview Dr. in Lincolnton was charged on Feb. 6 with three counts of trafficking in opium or heroin, two counts each of selling or delivering control substance schedule VI, selling or delivering control substance schedule II, one count each of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute control substance schedule II, and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute control substance schedule VI. A $175,000 secured bond was set.
- Robert Cody Johnson, 28, of 4036 N Nc 18 Hwy in Vale was charged on Feb. 6 with one count each of probation violation and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $25,000 secured bond was set.
- Brandon Lashan Lineberger, 28, of 1231 River Hill Tr. in Lincolnton was charged on Feb. 6 with one count of attempted murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. A $600,000 secured bond was set.
- Heber Susarte-Dulzaides, 26, of 9070 Sw 125th Ave in Miami, Fla. was charged on Feb. 6 with three counts of failure to appear. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
