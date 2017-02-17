Around Town — 2-17-17

TODAY

Dinner and dance

Tucker’s Grove Family Life Center, located at 4601 NC 73 in Iron Station will host a Sweetheart dinner and dance at 7 p.m. until midnight. Tickets are $25 per person.

Senior games

Gaston County Senior Center, located at 1303 Dallas-Cherryville Hwy will host a free senior games kick off from 10 a.m. until noon. All citizens 50 and over are invited.

Valentine 5K and fun run

Registration and packet pick up for the Valentine 5K to be hosted Saturday may be picked up from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the Cowan’s Ford Golf Club, located at 761 Club Dr. in Stanley. For more information call Melvin Morrison at (704) 736-1017.

SATURDAY

Meeting

Mended Hearts will host Walk with a Doctor at the Eastridge Mall Food Court, located at 246 N. New Hope Rd. in Gastonia at 9 a.m.

Valentine 5K

The East Lincoln Cross Country Team will host a Valentine 5K at 9:30 a.m. followed a Fun Run immediately afterwards at the Cowan’s Ford Country Club, located at 761 Club Dr. in Stanley. Registration and packets may be picked at 8:45 a.m. at the tennis courts. For additional information call Melvin Morrison at (704) 736-1017.

Dinner & Concert

The Widowed Group of the greater Gaston area will host a dinner and dance featuring Silver Hawk at the Gaston County Citizen’s Resource Center, located at 1303 Dallas-Cherryville Highway in Dallas. Doors open at 6 p.m. and band plays from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. Admission is $10. For more information please call (704) 865-5663 or (704) 517-5273.

Prom dress giveaway

The United Methodist Churches in West Lincoln, located at 8121 S. Hebron Church Rd. in Vale will host a prom dress giveaway to high school students in need during this prom season from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. For more information please call (704) 276-1411.

Supper

St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, located at 4051 King Wilkinson Rd. in Lincolnton, will host a chicken pie, chicken dumpling, stew beef supper from 11 a.m. until. Eat-in all you can eat or take-out generous portions for $10, seniors $9, children $5 and any under 5 eat free. Gospel music provided by The Griggs. For more information please call (704)735-2968.

Meeting

Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, located at 1156 North Brook III School Road in Vale will host the Lincoln County Singing Convention meeting from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Everyone is invited to this free event. For more information please call (828) 855-6414.