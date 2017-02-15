The Veteran’s Corner: Local office offers help with benefits

ALEX PATTON

Guest Columnist

As I was sitting at home over the weekend I received a Facebook post wanting me to attend a webinar on nine secrets to winning a VA compensation claim. Being new in this job, I signed up for the free one-hour webinar. I listened intently as he spent the first 30 minutes telling me how he was qualified and could help me. When he finally got around to the nine secrets, just as you would expect, they were no secrets, just information that is readily available in our office. He then wanted me pay $49 per month for his monthly newsletter on how to win a claim and draw money for life from the VA. He made it sound like everyone could obtain the 90 percent rating he had obtained by just paying him and following his advice. He also stated he would help me file a claim for $500 per hour. The moral of this story is, do not pay anyone to help you file a claim with the VA. He is charging $500 per hour for something you get here for free. Our office stands ready to assist you with a multitude of issues. Whether you need to file a claim for compensation or just want information on the process to see whether or not you qualify, we are here.

If you are a Vietnam-era veteran having served anytime from Jan. 9, 1962 until May 7, 1975, and actually set foot in the country, you may be eligible for compensation. There is a list of illnesses that are associated with Agent Orange. If you have one of these diseases the VA concedes it came from Vietnam and Agent Orange: acute and subacute peripheral neuropathy, AL amyloidosis, chloracne or other acneform disease similar to chloracne, B-cell leukemia or chronic lymphocytic leukemia. If you have been diagnosed with one of these, it is important to get a claim filed. If you have type 2 diabetes and served in Vietnam, you may qualify for benefits as well.

If you were in the Navy and served off the coast of Vietnam, you may also qualify. We can easily look up the vessel you served on and see whether you qualify.

If you spent 30 cumulative days at Camp Lejeune between Aug. 1, 1953 and Dec. 31, 1987, you may be entitled to compensation. You must be diagnosed and currently suffer from one of the following diseases: adult leukemia, aplastic anemia and other myelodysplastic syndromes, bladder, kidney or liver cancer, multiple myeloma, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma or Parkinson’s disease. If you do, please allow us to help you file a claim with the VA.

As the veteran service officer for Lincoln County, I work for you, the veterans and dependents of veterans in Lincoln County. I do not work for the VA. My goal is to get you all the benefits you are entitled to as a veteran of the United States military and be your advocate during the process.

Stop in and talk to us. We will be glad to answer any questions you may have about these or other issues.

Alex Patton is veteran service officer for Lincoln County. He can be reached at (704) 736-8506 or at aepatton@lincolncounty.org.