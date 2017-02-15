East Lincoln’s Byus announces retirement

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

East Lincoln head football coach Mike Byus announced that he is retiring from the position, as well as the position of athletic director at the end of the school year.

In his 12 seasons as head coach, Byus guided the Mustangs to a record of 134-37. He led East Lincoln to a pair of state titles. In 2012, the Mustangs knocked off three-time defending 2A state champion Tarboro 24-20, completing a perfect 16-0 season.

Just two years later, Byus had East Lincoln back in the state championship game, winning a very close 14-13 defensive battle over Washington, giving the Mustangs their second undefeated season in three years.

Under Byus, East Lincoln went 29-10 in the playoffs, and never had a losing season. His team’s won seven conference championships.

“This is one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever had to make because I love the school, community and kids here at East Lincoln,” Byus said in his media release on Wednesday.

Before his arrival at East Lincoln, Byus had head coaching stints at Robbinsville High School and Athens Drive High School in Raleigh. He picked up his 200th career coaching victory last season.

Byus leaves East Lincoln as the winningest coach in school history.

Image courtesy of LTN File Photo