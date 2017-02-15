Deputies ask for help to find missing Vale man

Staff report

Detectives are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Vale man.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Dillon Andrew Walker, 20, of 169 Cedar Ridge Lane, was reported missing on Wednesday. He was last seen on Monday.

Deputies said Walker left his home at around 10 p.m. on Monday and was supposed to be driving to his mother’s home on Dirty Ankle Road in Cleveland County, but never arrived.

Deputies said Dillon is a 5-foot-9 white male who weighs around 260 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. He drives a blue 1998 Saturn car with North Carolina license plate number EEK-2336.

Deputies asked anyone with information about Walker’s whereabouts to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at (704) 735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crimestoppers at (704) 736-8909.

Image courtesy of Courtesy of LCSO