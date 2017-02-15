Hoyle announces plans to retire as superintendent

Dr. Sherry Hoyle has announced that she will retire in July as superintendent of Lincoln County Schools.

Hoyle, who announced her decision at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, has served as superintendent since 2011 and has been with the district for a total of 31 years. She served first as a teacher, then in other administrative roles, according to a press release from Lincoln County Schools.

As part of her announcement, Hoyle said she was honored to have been a part of the school district and that it had been a privilege to play a role in the growth and development of teachers and administrators.

The board will meet on Feb. 22 to discuss options for the search process, according to chairman Mark Mullen.

“The North Carolina School Board Association offers superintendent search services,” Mullen said. “The school board association will weed out candidates and we can set up interviews. Our board attorney, Dean Shatley’s law firm, Campbell Shatley, PLLC, also conducts search services and there is more leeway with what they offer. We can also conduct an internal search. We need to discuss what is the best option for the district.”

