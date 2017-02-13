Our View: State should pass constitutional carry

North Carolina’s legislators may soon have a chance to bring the state’s gun laws in line with what the Founding Fathers intended.

Rep. Larry Pittman (R-Cabarrus County) has sponsored a “constitutional carry” bill, which would eliminate the state’s requirement that people who want to carry a concealed handgun must first receive a permit to do so. Many courts have upheld the legality of concealed carry permits, but it’s almost impossible to argue truthfully that a permitting process was in the minds of the Founding Fathers when they crafted the Second Amendment. There are 12 other states that have constitutional carry laws on the books (New Hampshire’s repeal of its concealed carry law is practically a done deal). North Carolina would do well to be the 13th.

According to the Charlotte Observer, Pittman’s proposed legislation would allow anyone 18 or older to carry a concealed handgun without a permit. One of the bill’s co-sponsors is Catawba County Rep. Jay Adams.

“A gun is a tool,” Pittman said, according to the Observer. “It is only as good or bad as the intentions of the person carrying it. Concealed or open carry makes no difference, except that if we can carry concealed, criminals and terrorists have no idea which lawful citizens just might fight back. The government should not interfere with our freedom to do so.”

The “good guy with a gun” theory is nice, but it’s Pittman’s last sentence that really gets to the heart of the matter. The right to keep and bear arms is enshrined in the Constitution. The Founders did not intend for anyone to have to ask permission to exercise that right. Concealed carry laws, like most other gun laws, only affect the law-abiding and are, therefore, completely unnecessary.

The bill, of course, does have its critics.

“It would put hidden handguns in the hands of people with no permits to carry and no safety training in how to use guns,” said Becky Ceartas of the group North Carolinians Against Gun Violence, according to the Observer.

Everyone who handles or carries a gun should understand how to do so safely, and it’s true that concealed carry permit holders have all participated in at least a surface-level course in gun safety. The same cannot be said for people who obtain purchase permits from their county sheriff’s office, which is all that’s required to buy a handgun. Guns are already in the hands of people without that safety training. A person who handles a gun without knowing how to do so is grossly irresponsible, but concealed carry permits don’t address that issue. Anyone seeking a concealed carry permit is likely already more than familiar with handguns.

North Carolina has a unique opportunity to honor one of the original rights the Founders acknowledged were inherent to each citizen of this country. They shouldn’t let it pass by.