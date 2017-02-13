Student Advisory Council keeps giving to city

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Members of the Lincolnton Student Advisory Council have been busy with various projects intended to benefit the Lincoln County community. Some of the undertakings they are currently working on include convincing the North Carolina Department of Transportation to get the traffic lines repainted around Court Square in Lincolnton, raising funds to get City Park graded and reseeded and for future improvements, mentoring middle school students and attempting to recruit Chick-fil-a to Lincolnton.

“We felt the way the lines are now is a hazard, especially for us new drivers,” said Keely Stempien, a senior at West Lincoln High School. “Most people who have lived in Lincolnton their whole lives don’t notice it but we did when we first started driving. The DOT said that they had the same idea and thought it needed to be done too.”

The council was formed in 1991 by former Lincolnton City Manager David Lowe with the purpose of soliciting the opinions of civic-minded young people on matters that will serve their age group now and into the future. It consists of no more than 25 junior or senior high school students from East Lincoln, West Lincoln, Lincolnton, North Lincoln and Lincoln Charter School. Jill Eaddy has been the advisor of the Student Advisory Council for the past 25 years. Eaddy is also the wife of Councilman Martin Eaddy.

“The city manager, the mayor, city clerk and other city officials come to every meeting,” Eaddy said. “They also invite teachers from the school system to see what the student members are working on and get their input.”

On an on-going basis, the student members of the council maintain the student memorial at the Lincoln County Schools administrative office, raise money to buy gifts for the DSS Angel Tree, assist with the Easter egg hunt at Betty Ross Park, make hand-made Valentine’s Day cards for local nursing homes and engage in other socially responsible endeavors throughout the year.

“This program, like the ROTC, which I am also a member of, encourages reliance on the people around you and giving back to the community,” said Charles Robinette, a junior at Lincolnton High School. “I’m really busy throughout the year but I prioritize my time by taking part in clubs that help other people and the community.”

Any of the programs that have been started by members of the advisory council are passed on to new members at the end of each school year and these members are able to decide whether they want to continue with the unfinished programs or take on new ones, according to Eaddy. Having juniors and seniors in the council enables the juniors to be involved in the planning and then stepping into lead roles once they become seniors.

“Whenever I first heard of the advisory council I wasn’t really sure what it was but just for college-based preparation I think it is a really good idea,” Chloe Saine, a junior at West Lincoln High School, said. “After the very first meeting I knew it was something I’d do for years to come. Just seeing all of these kids from around the county get together and have the power to do things within the community. I don’t think kids feel like they have enough power to be able to do these things and to have adults that actually sit down listen to you. That’s something that you only get once in a lifetime.”

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard