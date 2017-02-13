State legislature still divided over HB2

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Democrats in the North Carolina General Assembly filed two bills last week aimed at fully repealing House Bill 2, the law that requires transgender people to use the bathroom in government buildings based on the gender listed on their birth certificate. The two proposals also call for the expansion of state nondiscrimination laws to protect lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

It’s unlikely that either bill will receive bipartisan support in a state legislature dominated by Republicans. In December, Senate Democrats blocked an effort from their GOP counterparts that would have repealed HB2 while also initiating a six-month moratorium during which no local government would be allowed to pass a nondiscrimination ordinance.

“This proposal is probably not what we’re looking for,” state Sen. David Curtis, a Republican Denver resident whose district includes Lincoln County, said. “What we’re looking for is to come up with some sort of way to prevent municipalities from enacting nondiscrimination and minimum wage ordinances, and then repeal HB2. We’ve lost the public relations war on HB2 because the media has successfully convinced everyone that HB2 equals discrimination so we need to get rid of that term.”

State Rep. Jason Saine, a Denver Republican, didn’t offer an opinion on either bill specifically, but he did comment on the distrust across party lines in the general assembly.

“This is a complicated issue made more complicated by the posturing that’s taking place,” Saine said. “I’m not sure that these are necessarily workable solutions. I’m not saying they’re not, but I just know that there’s still a lot of distrust on the matter. Gov. (Roy) Cooper contributed to that when he asked Senate Democrats to vote against our proposal in December. That’s still the atmosphere at this point and what will happen moving forward is really anybody’s guess.”

The Democrats are pushing for a repeal on the heels of a letter from the North Carolina Sports Alliance stating that North Carolina could be removed from consideration as the NCAA readies to select championship sites for the next six years. UNC basketball coach Roy Williams and Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski, arguably to two most prominent sports figures in the state, have been publicly critical of HB2 over the past year.

“Hopefully, if we can just get rid of the term HB2, we can stop some of this incredible hypocrisy from the realm of athletics where they’re taking events from us and going to other places that have the exact same rules in place,” Curtis said. “By getting rid of HB2 we’re hoping that we can lure some of those events back because we’ve been told that (the NCAA) are just looking for an excuse to come back to North Carolina so repealing HB2 would give them that cover, we hope.”

The ACC moved December’s football championship game from Charlotte to Orlando, Florida as a result of the law and the opening weekend of the NCAA basketball tournament in March has been pulled from Greensboro and relocated to Greenville, South Carolina. Greensboro state Rep. Pricey Harrison, one of the Democrats who helped write the proposed bill, noted that lost sporting events have cost her city $24 million and looming cancellations could cost up to $120 million.

“Aside from posturing by sporting organizations that have become political all of the sudden, there’s no real impetus to reverse HB2,” Saine said. “Protections in bathrooms seem like reasonable things in society that most of my constituents seem to be okay with so there’s nothing other than the threat of the ACC and NCAA and where they’re going to play basketball. I don’t want to handicap the economy of the state, but I also don’t like being bullied by corporate or nonprofit entities wanting to take a political stance. I don’t go to a basketball game and talk politics and we also don’t play basketball in the general assembly.”