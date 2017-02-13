A Place to Grow ready for Cultural Center art show

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

For the past couple of months, the children of A Place to Grow have been working on artwork to be displayed at the Lincoln Cultural Center. An opening reception will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Cultural Center. The reception will be attended by the children and their parents and is open to the community.

The Arts Council of Lincoln County has been sponsoring an exhibition of artwork prepared by the children of A Place to Grow for more than a decade now, according to Arts Council of Lincoln County executive director Deanna McGinnis. This year, the theme is “Cool Vacation Spots.” Visitors to the exhibit will be able to take a virtual tour of places like Jamaica, Disney World, Sea World, Antarctic, Alaska and Hawaii.

“The walls will be completely covered with their artwork,” McGinnis said. “All if it is their handmade work.”

Each individual installation is done by a classroom of students, with help from their teachers, based on where they’d like to go on vacation. Some of the art, like the exhibit of Sea World, features photographs of the faces of the children combined into the display.

“The kids love doing art to begin with and it’s a great way for them to be able to express themselves and an opportunity to sit at a table, socialize with their peers and just relax while doing artwork,” A Room to Grow program director Denise Machuga said. “Then they love going over to the Cultural Center and seeing all of their artwork with their parents. They get so excited. I love to see their reactions when they see it.”

Some of the children who attend A Place to Grow have difficulties communicating in the conventional way, according to Machuga, and they use art as a means to express themselves. A Place to Grow is a developmental day center and serves students with and without special needs, integrating them together in classrooms. They also provide early intervention, typical daycare, special education and developmental day services. The children are from ages one to five.

There will also be a silent auction for artwork done by the children, with proceeds to benefit A Place to Grow.

“We thank the Arts Council for the opportunity to allow our children to do this show,” Machuga said. “Our parents love it. We have people from the community who look forward to it every year.”

For more information on the exhibit, which will be on display from Feb. 15 – 28 at the Lincoln Cultural Center, located at 403 East Main Street in Lincolnton, contact the Arts Council of Lincoln County at (704) 732-9044.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard