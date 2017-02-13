Officers investigating robbery at ATM

Staff report

A woman was robbed at gunpoint at an ATM in Lincolnton on Feb. 6.

Lincolnton Police Department officers said the woman was getting cash from an ATM at the Fifth Third Bank on East Main Street at around 6:45 p.m. when a man robbed her at gunpoint. Officers described the man as white, approximately 30 to 35 years old, around 6 feet tall with an average build and short dark hair. He was wearing a green and beige baseball hat, dark framed glasses with clear lenses, a green long-sleeve thermal shirt and blue jeans and was armed with a dark semi-automatic handgun.

Officers said the man fled on foot and was last seen going south on South Cedar Street from Water Street toward Congress Street.

Officers asked anyone with information about the case to contact the Lincolnton Police Department at (704) 736-8900 or Lincolnton-Lincoln County Crimestoppers at (704) 736-8909.

