Obituaries — 2-13-17

Thelma Hullett Beam

Thelma Hullett Beam, age 91, of Furnace Road Extension in Lincolnton, died on Thursday, February 9, 2017.

A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 12, 2017, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Johnny Houser officiating. Burial followed in Hollybrook Cemetery. The family received friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2017, at Warlick Funeral Home.

Mrs. Beam was born April 9, 1925, in Lincoln County, to the late Julius and Hattie Perry Hullett. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Henry B. Beam, Sr.; brothers, Evan Hullett, Hubert Hullett, Wilbert Hullett, and Bobby Hullett; and sisters, Frances H. Long, Ava H. Williams, Nora H. Swink, and Edna H. Long. She worked in textiles.

She is survived by two sons, Henry “Bill” Beam, Jr., and wife Annette, and Jerry Beam, and wife Anna, all of Lincolnton; three daughters, Judy Caudill of Lincolnton, Linda Heavner, and husband Clay, of Newport, Tenn., and Donna Annette Anderson, and husband Donnie, of Denver; one sister, Julia Sisk of Lincolnton; twelve grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton served the Beam family.

Joyce Ruth Reel Christopher

Mrs. Joyce Ruth Reel Christopher, age 83, of Lincolnton, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 25, 2017.

Mrs. Christopher was born November 10, 1933, firstborn of the late Dan R. Reel, Sr. and Fannie Helton Reel, at the historic Vesuvius Home in Iron Station. She is also preceded in death by her brother Dan Reel Jr.; sister, Cindi Painter, and niece Monica Reel.

Mrs. Christopher was a devoted wife of 64 years and a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a gifted homemaker, accomplished seamstress, avid gardener, and excellent cook. Even after the diagnosis of Rheumatoid Arthritis, Mrs. Christopher continued to live a productive and fruitful life, above all selflessly placing the needs of others above her own. A truer servant’s heart no one ever had.

She is survived by her husband, Mr. Roy Christopher; four daughters and sons-in-laws, Sandra Christopher Kiser and Craig Kiser of Lincolnton, Kim Christopher Barneycastle and Frank Barneycastle of Denver, Ramona Christopher Green and the late Barry Green of Raleigh and Heidi Christopher Cook and Bill Cook of Pittsburgh, Pa. She has thirteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Bonnie Reel Sawyer, and Curtis Sawyer, of Denver, sister-n-law Helga Schoen Reel, of Denver, Betty Reel Collier, of Denver and the late Norwood Collier, Doranne Reel Beam and Nelson Beam, of Denver, Lois Reel Walters and Bill Walters, of Nashville, Tenn., brother-n-law Bill Painter, of Denver; and nieces and nephews.

Her funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Amity Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Eric Reel. Burial followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at the church followed by the service.

I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton served the Christopher family.

Carolyn Starnes Clark

Carolyn Starnes Clark, 75, of Lincolnton, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2017 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Carolyn was born February, 28, 1941 in Caldwell County to the late Roscoe Starnes and Pauline Shull Starnes. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Ned Starnes and a son in law, Timothy Fincannon.

She worked for DeVille Furniture and in the furniture industry for 38 years. Carolyn loved traveling, taking trips with her husband and seeing the country on their motorcycle. An everyday woman on the go, she was kind, passionate, southern and sassy, and had a fun loving personality. She enjoyed the finer things in life, gardening, flowers, cooking for her family, and listening to her main man, Elvis Presley, with Blake Shelton a close second. But above all, she will be remembered as the matriarch, as her family was her life.

Survivors include her husband, Barry Clark of the home; three daughters, Vickie Andrews and husband Keith, Debbie Shuford all of Bethlehem, and Tammy Fincannon of Dudley Shoals; two granddaughters, Heather Andrews of San Francisco, Calif., Myra Fincannon of Wilmington; two brothers, Pete Starnes and Sam Starnes of Bethlehem; two sisters, Brenda Bolick of Bethlehem and Delaine Bentley of Taylorsville; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2017 in the chapel of Bass-Smith Funeral Home with Pastor Andy Royal officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Bass-Smith Funeral Home from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. prior to the service. Pallbearers will be Kevin Bentley, Ricky Bolick, Tracy Starnes, Tanner Starnes, Nick Maye and William Riveria. Honorary pallbearer will be Maddoux Austin.

On-line condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.

Bass-Smith Funeral Home & Crematory in Hickory is serving the Clark family.

Spencer Jerome Ray

Spencer Jerome Ray, 46, of Cherryville died February 9, 2017.

Funeral services were held on February 12, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services. Burial followed at City Memorial Cemetery. The family received friends on February 12, 2017 from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Carpenter-Porter Funeral and Cremation Services of Cherryville is the Ray family.

Lorette Lambert Cousins

Lorette Lambert Cousins, 87, of Newton died February 8, 2017.

A memorial service to celebrate Lorette’s life will be held on February 14, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Newton. Inurnment will follow at Eastview Cemetery in Newton. The family will receive friends on February 14, 2017 from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church.

The Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Cousins family.

Annie Sue Carpenter Gillespie

Annie Sue Carpenter Gillespie, 77, of Bessemer City died February 10, 2017.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday Feb.15, 2017 at 7:30 PM at Carpenter-Porter Funeral and Cremation Services with Rev. Chris Wilson officiating. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends Wednesday at the funeral home from 6-7:15 PM and at other times at the home.

Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services in Cherryville is serving the Gillespie family.

Winfred Hayward Mackey, Jr.,

Winfred Hayward Mackey, Jr., 71, of Kings Mountain died February 9, 2017.

A funeral service will be held February 15, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Oak Grove A.M.E. Zion Church, in Cherryville with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Ebony & White’s Funeral Service in Lincolnton is serving the Mackey family

Millard Link

Millard Link, 80, of Lincolnton died February 11, 2017.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete with Ebony & White’s Funeral Service in Lincolnton.

Ranye Lasher

Teri Ranye Lasher, 31, of Catawba died February 10, 2017.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held February 14, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. at Mathis Chapel Baptist Church in Catawba. Burial will follow at Providence Memorial Cemetery in Catawba. The family will receive friends February 14, 2017 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. at Mathis Chapel Baptist Church.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Lasher family.