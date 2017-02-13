California gang member charged with drug trafficking

Staff report

A Lenoir man has been charged with trafficking meth and heroin and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.

Lincolnton Police Department officers said narcotics detectives on Wednesday stopped a vehicle on Hubbard Street in which Ryan Joseph Gutierrez, 25, of 710 Pennton Avenue in Lenoir, was a passenger. During a search of the vehicle, officers seized methamphetamine and heroin.

Officers then obtained a search warrant for a home on Hubbard Street and found methamphetamine and heroin and also a handgun with an altered serial number, cash and paraphernalia used to package and sell drugs.

Officers said the 40 grams of meth seized during the bust were worth approximately $4,000 and that the 25 grams of black tar heroin were worth around $6,250.

Officers said Gutierrez is wanted for a felony probation violation in California and that he is a member of the Moorpark Locos gang, which is based in southern California and has ties to the Mexican Mafia. Gutierrez recently moved to North Carolina and has ties to Lincolnton and Lenoir, according to a press release from the Lincolnton Police Department.

Gutierrez was charged with possession with intent to sell methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell heroin, trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number. Gutierrez was issued a $215,000 secured bond.

Officers said Gutierrez has prior California convictions for felony forgery, felony theft from an elderly adult, felony possession of a controlled substance, felony threatening a crime with the intent to terrorize, felony transporting or selling a controlled substance, felony possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of prohibited ammunition, possession of a prohibited short-barreled rifle, possession of a leaded cane or billy stick, felony conspiracy involving a criminal street gang, felony causing a riot within a detention facility, felony causing a riot within a detention facility causing a fire and/or destruction of property and felony assault yielding serious bodily injury.

Officers said the investigation was the result of a citizen complaint.

Image courtesy of Courtesy of LPD