Asbury Resource Center keeps helping local students

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

The Asbury Resource Center, which opened in the old Asbury School building in Lincolnton in October, has been growing by leaps and bounds. The center is a joint collaboration between Asbury United Methodist Church and United Way of Lincoln County, offering clothing and school supplies to Lincoln County students in need.

The process of sorting and organizing donated clothing in a store-like environment so that students and teachers can “shop” for what they need has been streamlined and enhanced since the center opened. There has been a tremendous amount of community support on the donation side, according to United Way of Lincoln County executive director Kathy Vinzant. Now volunteers are able to sort though the donations and cull those that are soiled or damaged and set aside the mature clothing to be donated to either Lincoln County Christian Ministries or Amy’s House. The child-friendly clothing is kept for Asbury Resource Center. The damaged clothing gets sent to the Lincoln County Schools textile recycling program, which sends funds back to the schools.

“We are still in need of volunteers to help sort the clothing,” Vinzant said. “Our storage rooms are stocked full of items to be sorted. We are able to share our donations with everybody, nothing gets thrown away.”

Vinzant has been delivering boxes of age-appropriate clothing to local schools and she wants to get the word out that this resource is available for all Lincoln County students.

“It has grown beyond what I ever thought it would,” said Leslie Barlow, a volunteer from Asbury United Methodist who has been involved with the center since it opened. “It’s such an opportunity for the kids to be able to have something that’s nice because as the clothes are sorted, if it’s not something that is wearable and looks nice, it’s not used but sold as poundage so the school gets reimbursement for that. There’s been a great outpouring of support from the community.”

In addition to clothing and school supplies for students, there is a teen pregnancy resource area with baby items available to any Lincoln County student. There are plans in the works for space within the center to be set aside for potential childcare, lounging, instruction and meeting space.

Asbury United Methodist Church pastor Ken Spencer and Vinzant are hoping to offer

parenting and healthy cooking classes. After the students take these classes, they could earn points to obtain larger items like strollers or a crib. The goal of Asbury Resource Center is not only to offer items to students in need but also to teach them the value of responsibility and good choices, according to Vinzant.

“The ARC has been a great resource for students if they have a hardship at home but it’s also a great resource if they’ve done really well, it’s a great way of rewarding them,” Asbury Academy counselor Ashley Moretz said. “They get to shop as a reward. A lot of times the students will come here and shop for their whole families, not just for themselves. We love the fact that the community is here and they get to shop with our students. It’s almost like a personal shopper that’s here to help guide them. It’s neat to see those relationships develop with our students.”

Asbury Resource Center is always in need of volunteers and donations, according to Vinzant. For more information, call the United Way office at (704) 732-8055. The Asbury Resource Center is located at 221 Salem Church Road in Lincolnton.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard