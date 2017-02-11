Wolves hold off Maiden, claim SD-7 championship

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

The Lincolnton boys held off the Maiden Blue Devils Friday night for a 56-53 victory in the regular season finale for both teams.

With the win, the Wolves finish the regular season 20-1, and win the Southern District-7 2A conference championship outright with a record of 13-1.

Friday’s win, however, did not come easy. Lincolnton built a 36-28 lead by the end of the first half, and extended the lead to 12 early in the third period.

But Maiden wouldn’t go away quietly. The Blue Devils kept chipping away at the lead, and eventually tied the game at 48 all midway through the fourth quarter.

But in the end, Sage Surratt downed a pair of free throws to ice the three-point win for the Wolves, giving them their 20th win of the season.

Surratt finished with 17 points to lead Lincolnton, while Robbie Cowie added 15. The Wolves will host Bunker Hill in the first round of the SD-7 tournament on Tuesday, and Maiden will host West Lincoln.

Image courtesy of Tana Farmer / Special to the LTN